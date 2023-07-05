Global Commercial UAV Market Report 2023: Smart City Applications will Drive up to 36.5% of Drone Fleet Deployments by 2028

Dublin, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial UAV Market by Drone Type, Use Cases and Applications, Supporting Infrastructure and Services 2023 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the commercial UAV ecosystem including vendors and service providers with an assessment of strategies, solutions, products, and services. The report analyzes the market for UAVs as well as supporting hardware, software, and services. The report also evaluates drone use cases and applicability of UAVs by type with consideration for various solution areas including imaging, surveillance, and more.

The report provides revenue and sales volume for UAVs by type with global, regional, and major country forecasts from 2023 through 2028. The report also provides a global analysis of drone applications by a use case in industry verticals including agriculture, real estate, energy operations, and more.

This report also evaluates supporting technologies important to unmanned aircraft systems and provides market sizing for energy and propulsion systems, automation systems, collision avoidance systems, airspace protection (including UAV jamming), onboard data processing, and communication data links, and RRF spectrum capacity management.

The report also provides additional market analysis and forecasting for ancillary drone applications and services including the UAV app development ecosystem and UAVs-as-a-Service with analysis and forecasts for use cases in industry verticals including maintenance and inspection, filming, and photography, surveillance, package delivery, and more.

Select Report Findings:

Smart city applications will drive up to 36.5% of drone fleet deployments by 2028

Drones as a service for scientific research solutions will reach $8.92 billion by 2028

UAV-driven global market for collision avoidance systems will be $2.1 billion by 2028

Market for rotary UAVs will be nearly four times greater than fixed-wing drones through 2028

Leading drones-as-a-service solutions are high ROI apps driven by cost avoidance of other solutions

Driven by UAV growth and security concerns, the global airspace protection market will reach $2.1 billion by 2028

Biggest UAV market drivers are enterprise and industrial segments as well as local and state government smart city solutions

In addition to the above, the report provides an assessment of the impact of UAVs on the global economy. For example, it is expected that the total economic impact of commercial drone-enabled services will be $30.9 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 50.2% through 2028.

Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) are generally segmented into systems that are remotely piloted and those that have at least some degree of autonomous operation. While the consumer market is becoming increasingly interested in small unmanned aircraft systems (a subset of all UAS, typically flown for hobby and recreational purposes), the type and number of applications for UAS for business applications are rapidly expanding across a diverse array of industry verticals.

The global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market comprises commercial and military applications. Commercial drone technology includes energy and propulsion systems, automation systems, collision avoidance systems, airspace protection, onboard data processing, communication data links, and radio frequency spectrum capacity. The commercial drone market segment comprises hardware, software, and services. By way of example, drone hardware includes fixed-wing drones, rotary bland drones, nano-drones, and hybrid drones.

Leading companies such as Amazon are in the early stages of deployments intended for widespread use of UAVs for retail delivery and related logistics. Drones are also anticipated to be used extensively in public safety including law enforcement, and search and rescue operations. In addition, commercial drone services companies are anticipated to make a big impact on enterprise and industrial business operations.

Drone-enabled services include mapping, survey, and inspection services of critical assets such as wind turbines, utility assets, and commercial properties. Accordingly, this research sees both stand-alone services companies as well as those integrated with communications service providers. By way of example, Verizon Communications purchased Skyward, which provides drone solutions to a variety of companies.

The introduction of 5G and expansion of Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) infrastructure is anticipated to be a major catalyst for expanded and richer UAV/drone use cases. Greater capacity and significantly lower latency afforded by 5G and MEC enable improved control and more sustainable flight. This will be the case, especially in industrial automation environments involving outdoor facilities as well as enterprise asset support services such as monitoring, inspection, and surveillance.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Drone Applications in Industry Verticals

3.1 Package Delivery

3.2 Imaging

3.3 Security

3.4 Search and Rescue

3.5 Fire Fighting

3.6 Military/Defense

4. Global UAV Market Analysis and Forecasts 2023 - 2028

4.1 Global Market Revenue Forecasts 2023 - 2028

4.2 Regional Drone Market Revenue Forecasts 2023 - 2028

4.3 Drone Revenue Forecasts by Country 2023 - 2028

4.4 Global Drone Unit Shipment Forecasts 2023 - 2028

4.5 Regional Drone Unit Shipment Forecasts 2023 - 2028

4.6 Drone Unit Shipment Forecasts by Type in Major Countries 2023 - 2028

4.7 Drone Impact on the Global Economy 2023 - 2028

4.8 Drone Pricing Forecasts

4.9 Global Drone Airspace Protection Market Revenue Forecasts 2023 - 2028

4.10 Global Drone Application Development Market Forecasts 2023 - 2028

5. Drones as a Service Markets 2023 - 2028

5.1 Global Drones as a Service Market 2023 - 2028

5.2 Drones as a Service Applications 2023 - 2028

5.3 Drones as a Service in Leading Industries 2023 - 2028

5.4 Drones as a Service by Region 2023 - 2028

5.4.1 North America Drones as a Service Markets by Country 2023 - 2028

5.4.2 South America Drones as a Service Markets by Country 2023 - 2028

5.4.3 Europe Drones as a Service by Country 2023 - 2028

5.4.4 APAC Drones as a Service by Country 2023 - 2028

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa Drones as a Service by Country 2023 - 2028

6. Drone/UAV Company Analysis

6.1 1Martian Way Corporation

6.2 3D Robotics

6.3 Aarav Unmanned Systems

6.4 ABJ Drones

6.5 Aerial Photo India

6.6 Aerial Air

6.7 Aero 360

6.8 Aerodyne Group

6.9 AeroVironment Inc.

6.10 Agribotix LLC

6.11 Airinov

6.12 AirPix

6.13 Airsight Australia

6.14 Airwood

6.15 Asteria Aerospace

6.16 Aurora Integrated Systems

6.17 Australian UAV

6.18 Azur Drones

6.19 Bubblefly

6.20 Cyberhawk Innovations Limited

6.21 Delair

6.22 DeTect Technologies

6.23 Deveron UAS

6.24 DJI

6.25 Draganfly Innovations Inc.

6.26 Drona Aviation

6.27 Drone Aerospace Systems

6.28 Drone Nation

6.29 Drone Volt

6.30 DroneCloud / CLUE Corporation

6.31 DroneDeploy

6.32 DroneView Technologies

6.33 Dronifi

6.34 Edall Systems

6.35 Envent Digital

6.36 FEDS

6.37 Flirtey

6.38 Flytrex

6.39 Gravodrone

6.40 Hemav

6.41 HUVR Data

6.42 IdeaForge

6.43 Identified Technologies

6.44 INDrone Aero Systems

6.45 Indrones

6.46 Industrial SkyWorks

6.47 Intel (Ascending Technologies)

6.48 Johnnette

6.49 Kadet Defence Systems

6.50 Kespry

6.51 Martek Aviation

6.52 Matternet

6.53 Measure

6.54 Measure Australia

6.55 Microdrones

6.56 Mirs Innovate Private Limited

6.57 MMC

6.58 Omnipresent Robot Tech

6.59 Parrot SA

6.60 Phoenix Drone Services

6.61 Pigeon Innovative Solutions

6.62 Pix4D

6.63 Precision Hawk

6.64 Quidich Innovation Labs

6.65 Samhams Technologies

6.66 SenseFly

6.67 Sentera, LLC

6.68 Sharper Shape

6.69 Skeye

6.70 Sky Futures

6.71 Sky Vision Aerial Photography Services

6.72 Skycatch, Inc.

6.73 Skylark Drones

6.74 SkySkopes

6.75 Skyspecs

6.76 Sree Sai Aerotech Innovations

6.77 Takvaviya Technologies

6.78 Talon Aerolytics

6.79 Terra Drone Corporation

6.80 Texo Drone Services

6.81 The Sky Guys

6.82 Trumbull Unmanned

6.83 Unmanned Experts Inc.

6.84 V Drone Agro

6.85 Verity Studios AG

6.86 Vermeer

6.87 Viper Drones

6.88 WeDoSky

6.89 Xaircraft UAV

6.90 Yamaha Motor Company

6.91 Zipline

7. Select Drone/UAV Companies

7.1 DJI

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Strategic Initiatives

7.2 Parrot

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Strategic Initiatives

7.3 Dassault Aviation

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.2 Product Portfolio

7.4 Delta Drone

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.4.2 Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Strategic Initiatives

7.5 SurveyCopter

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.5.2 Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Strategic Initiatives

7.6 AeroVironment Inc

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.6.2 Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Strategic Initiatives

7.7 Yuneec

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.7.1 Product Portfolio

7.7.2 Strategic Initiatives

7.8 Aeronautics

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.8.2 Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Strategic Initiatives

7.9 Insitu

7.9.1 Company Overview

7.9.2 Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Strategic Initiatives

7.10 Drone Volt SA

7.10.1 Company Overview

7.10.2 Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Strategic Initiatives

8. Case Studies

9. Conclusions and Recommendations

10. Appendices

