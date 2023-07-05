Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) Global Market is Projected to Reach $13 Billion by 2030: Rising Demand Automated Material Handling Solutions to Favor Growth

Dublin, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Unit Load, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Mini Load segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR



The Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 6.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2030.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 603 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $7.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019 to 2022

Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020

Industrial Activity to Remain Subdued in the Immediate Term

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Material Handling Equipment: An Integral Part of Supply Chain

An Introduction to Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS)

Types of Automated Storage and Retrieval Technologies & Systems

Functions of AS/RS Systems

Applications of AS/RS Systems

Benefits of Using ASRS

Global ASRS Market: Need for Optimum Space Usage and Increased Supply Chain Efficiencies Drives Growth

ASRS Helping Western Businesses Reshore Manufacturing Operations for the Post-Pandemic World

Developing Economies to Spearhead Growth in ASRS Market

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

ASRS System: The Mainstay of Automated Material Handling Logistics

Rising Demand Automated Material Handling Solutions to Favor Growth in AS/RS Market

Automated Storage & Retrieval System Enhances Quality and Efficiency of Warehousing Operations

Fully Automated Warehouses to Become More Common Post-COVID-19 Period

Significant Advantages of AS/RS Systems for Warehouse Automation

Warehouses and Distribution Centers Leverage ASRS in Various Applications

Factors Impacting the Cost of AS/RS Systems for Warehouses & Distribution Centers

Trend towards Industry 4.0 Drives Need for Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020

The Internet of Things Gains Prominence for Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems

Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2025

Integration of MHE with Warehouse Management Systems to Improve Efficiency

Third Party Logistics (3PL): Expansion in Industrial Manufacturing, Retail and Wholesale Sectors to Drive Market Opportunities

Global 3PL Market Revenue Share by End-Use Sector (2020)

ASRS Systems for E-Commerce Industry: Strong Growth of E-Commerce Market to Boost Market Prospects

COVID-19 Drives Robust Growth in E-Commerce Sales: Potential for ASRS Market

Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Global e-Commerce Sales as Percentage of Total Retail Sales (2015-2021E)

ASRS Emerges as a Vital Aspect of Warehouse and Distribution Automation in Food & Beverage Industry

Global Sales of Processed Foods in US$ Billion for Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020E

Changing Conditions in Food & Beverage Industry Drive Adoption of ASRS Technology

Beverage Industry Adopts Automated Material Handling Technology

Transition of Material Handling Needs in Automobile Industry to Support AS/RS Implementations

Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID-19 to Steer Demand

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Growing Prominence of Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems in Consumer Electronics Production Units

Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

ASRS for Healthcare Warehouse and Supply Chain: Ensuring Efficient Space Use and Managing Supplies

Automated Storage & Retrieval in Hospital Supply Chain

Rising Adoption of Automated Systems in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Operations to Boost ASRS Market

Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems Continue to Make Gains in Laboratory Applications

Urbanization Ups the Need for Efficient Order Fulfilment Systems

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Goods-to-Robot Picking System: An Advancement in Order Fulfillment Automation

Unit Load Systems Seek Bigger Role

Vertical Lift Module Market: An Important Component of ASRS

AutoStore Contributes to Flexible Automation of Warehouses

Plastic Pallets Hold an Edge over Wooden Pallet in ASRS Systems

Plastic Pallets Emerge as Ideal Platforms for Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

3D Shuttle-Based Pallet ASRS: Addressing Needs of Space Constrained Distribution Facilities

Hybrid AMR and AS/RS Systems Emerge to Address Post Pandemic Industry Needs

Aging Workforce & Focus on Worker Safety Drives Demand for Automated ASRS Systems

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



