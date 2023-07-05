Global SDHI Fungicides Strategic Business Report 2023: Shrinking Arable Land Drives Demand for SDHI Fungicide to Improve Yield

Dublin, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SDHI Fungicides: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for SDHI Fungicides estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Boscalid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.7% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fluopyram segment is readjusted to a revised 9.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $653.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR



The SDHI Fungicides market in the U.S. is estimated at US$653.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$550.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 9.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 22 Featured) -

Adama Ltd.

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Corteva, Inc.

FMC Corporation

Isagro S.p.A.

Nufarm Limited

Syngenta Crop Protection AG

UPL Limited

Valent U.S.A. LLC

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 123 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

SDHI Fungicides - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

A Prelude to SDHI Fungicide

Select List of SDHIs (FRAC Group 7)

Six Chemical Subgroups of SDHI Fungicides Included in Turf

Resistance Classification of Various SDHI Fungicides

Sensitivity of Various SDHI Fungicides

Segment Details

Boscalid

Fluopyram

Penthiopyrad

Fluxapyroxad

Isofetamid

COVID-19 Impact on SDHI Fungicides

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Global SDHI Fungicide Market to Witness Steady Growth in Future

Europe and US Dominate the Global SDHI Market

Cereals & Grains Capture a Noteworthy Market Share

Competition

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Need to Increase Agricultural Production and Yield to Meet the Needs of Expanding Global Population to Bolster Market Growth

Global Population Estimates (in Billion): 2000-2050

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Food Demand Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes for Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period 2008-2017 and 2018-2027

Global Crop Production by Crop Type (in Million Metric Tons): 2017-2020

Shrinking Arable Land Drives Demand for SDHI Fungicide to Improve Yield

World Arable Land (in Million Ha): 1961-2050

Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on Yields Per Acre: Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Use of SDHI Fungicide in Horticultural Crops

Global Vegetable Production Volume in Million Metric Tons for the Period 2010-2017

Top Countries Ranked by Production Volume of Fresh Vegetables (in Million Metric Tons) for 2017

Global Vegetable Production Share (in %) by Top Vegetables for 2017

Global Fresh Fruit Production Volume in Million Metric Tons for the Period 2010-2017

SDHI Fungicides for Controlling Turfgrass Diseases

SDHI Fungicides listed by Fungicide Resistance Action Committee (FRAC)

Table 2. SDHI Active Ingredients and Commercial Products in Turfgrass

Prepacked Mixtures using SDHI Fungicides in Turfgrass

Increasing Use of SDHI Fungicide in Controlling Gray Mold

Developments of Novel SDHI Fungicides Drive Market Growth

Select Novel SDHI Fungicides/New Launches

FMC Obtains US EPA Registartion for Fluindapyr SDHI Fungicide

Pyraziflumid, A novel Fungicide

SDH Inhibitory Activity of Pyraziflumid Derived from Phytopathogenic Fungi, Crop plants and Mammal

Antifungal Properties

Safety Properties

Inhibitory activity

Bayer Introduces New Fungicide Technology for New Zealand Market

AdepidynTM to Boost Wheat Yield

BASF's Revystar Approved by New Zealand's Ministry for Primary Industries

BASF Introduces Imtrex Flowable

Sumitomo Chemical Introduces New Horticultural Fungicide

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

