Global Lactose-Free Infant Formula Market to Reach $25.45 Billion by 2027, Driven by Rising Incidences of Lactose Intolerance

The global lactose-free infant formula market experienced robust growth from $14.91 billion in 2022 to $16.66 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%, is projected to expand further and reach $25.45 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.2%.

Key Players and Market Coverage:

The lactose-free infant formula market features prominent players, including:

Nestle S.A

Valio Ltd.

Danone S.A

Abbott

Silverson

Gimme the Good Stuff

Mead Johnson & Company LLC

Gerber

HiPP International

Vermont Organics

Perrigo Company plc

Earth's Best

Nutricia

Dana Dairy Group

Nurture Inc.

The lactose-free infant formula market primarily consists of sales of skimmed milk and plant-based soy protein. These formulas are designed for infants with lactose intolerance, providing a suitable alternative for babies experiencing difficulty digesting lactose naturally present in breast and cow's milk.

Lactose intolerance can lead to health problems such as gas, stomach rumbling, cramping, bloating, and diarrhea. Lactose-free infant formula addresses these concerns and fulfills the nutritional requirements of lactose-intolerant infants.

Geographically, Western Europe dominated the lactose-free infant formula market in 2022. The market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Key Market Segments:

Milk infant formula: Made from cow's milk, resembling breast milk.

Non-milk infant formula: Plant-based soy protein formula.

Indications segment: Includes starting formula, specialized formula, and follow-on formula based on the baby's age.

Application types: Premature infants, babies with galactosemia, infants with cow's milk protein allergies, and other specific applications.

Distribution channels: Supermarkets or hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail stores, and other distribution channels.

The market's growth is propelled by the increasing prevalence of lactose intolerance. Inability to fully digest lactose in milk can lead to health issues such as bloating, gas, and diarrhea, necessitating the use of lactose-free infant formula for proper nutrition.

Furthermore, product innovation plays a crucial role in the lactose-free infant formula market. Companies are continually introducing new and improved versions of their products, driving market growth and meeting evolving consumer demands.

