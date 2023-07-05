Global Push Lawn Mowers Market Driven by Growing Interest in Lawn Care and Gardening Activities, Expected to Reach $17.69 Billion by 2027

Dublin, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Push Lawn Mowers Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global push lawn mowers market is set to experience steady growth, with revenues projected to increase from $14.46 billion in 2022 to $15.14 billion in 2023, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. According to this report, the push lawn mowers market is expected to reach $17.69 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

Top Company Coverage: Troy-Bilt, Husqvarna Lawn Mowers, Honda Lawn Mowers, Cub Cadet, The Toro Company, Craftsman, Lawn-Boy Inc, Makita Corporation.

The push lawn mowers market includes the sales of self-propelled lawn mowers, riding lawn mowers, and zero-turn mowers. Market values represent the goods sold by manufacturers or creators, whether to other entities or directly to end customers, including related services.

Push lawn mowers are manual grass cutting machines operated by pushing, which spin the blades through gears, enabling efficient grass cutting.

By Device Type: Gas Lawn Mowers, Electric Lawn Mowers.

By Product Type: Manual, Electric, Petrol, Robotic, Others.

By Application: Residential, Commercial.

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the push lawn mowers market in 2022, driven by growing interest in lawn care and gardening activities, particularly during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The rise in artificial turf usage for residential lawns and sports areas may hinder market growth, as synthetic turf requires less maintenance and offers durability and cost-effectiveness.

Manufacturers are focusing on improving product efficiency, enhancing power, and increasing runtime to meet consumer demands. For example, Makita U.S.A., Inc. introduced the latest 18V X2 (36V) LXT Brushless Cordless 21' Self-propelled Commercial Lawn Mower (XML09) with extended runtime capability.

In September 2020, DR Power Equipment, a subsidiary of Generac Holdings Inc., acquired Mean Green Products, LLC to expand their battery-powered solutions in the push lawn mowers market.

The push lawn mowers market report covers Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $15.14 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $17.69 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Global

