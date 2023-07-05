Global Pressure Sensitive Labels Market 2023 - 2027: Integration of Advanced Technology and Aesthetic Appeal Drives Growth

Dublin, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pressure Sensitive Labels Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pressure sensitive labels market is poised for substantial growth, with a forecasted increase of $6,790.84 million during the period of 2022-2027.

According to this report, the industry is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 3.75%, fueled by the integration of advanced technology, the need for enhanced aesthetic appeal in products, and the growing focus on sustainability.

The report provides a holistic analysis, covering market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis, highlighting key players in the market.

Key Findings and Market Overview:

The global pressure sensitive labels market is projected to experience significant growth in [Current Year].

Integration of advanced technology acts as a major driver for market expansion.

Increased need for aesthetic appeal in products contributes to market growth.

Rising concerns about sustainability drive demand for pressure sensitive labels.

Market Segmentation:

By Type: Linerless, Release liners

By End-user: Food and beverages, Personal care, Healthcare, Others

By Geography: APAC, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain insights into the current market scenario and the latest trends and drivers.

Understand the market environment and make informed business decisions.

Identify growth opportunities and challenges in the pressure sensitive labels market.

Stay ahead of competitors using the vendor analysis and market forecast data.

Develop strategies based on market sizing and industry analysis.

Cater to customer demands and enhance product appeal.

Drive sustainable practices in packaging and labeling.

Explore potential markets for expansion.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

The report on the pressure sensitive labels market provides comprehensive coverage, including:

Pressure sensitive labels market sizing

Pressure sensitive labels market forecast

Pressure sensitive labels market industry analysis

Companies Mentioned

3M Co.

Accu Label

Apogee Industries Inc.

Avery Dennison Corp.

CCL Industries Inc.

Cosmo Films Ltd.

Creative Labels Inc.

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC

Label Arts

LINTEC Corp.

Multi Color Corp.

NADCO Tapes and Labels Inc.

Orange County Label Co. Inc.

Packaging Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Rustic Label Inc.

Star Label Products

Technicote Inc.

Universal Labeling Systems Inc.

UPM Kymmene Corp.

