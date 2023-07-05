Global Cleanroom Technology Market 2023 to 2028: Increasing Need for Cleanroom Technology to Develop Quality Products Drives Growth

Dublin, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cleanroom Technology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Consumables, Equipment), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cleanroom technology market size is expected to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.58% from 2023 to 2030.

Growing compliance with stringent regulatory standards for new product approvals, technological advancements by key players to provide customized services to manufacturing companies, and an increase in awareness about contamination-free products coupled with growing demand in biopharmaceutical and pharma companies to develop high-quality products are some of the key factors driving the market growth.



Cleanroom is an essential element in several industries, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and electronics manufacturing. The advancement of cleanroom technology is a result of the growing demand for contamination-free production and the stringent regulations set by regulatory bodies. In recent years, the cleanroom technology industry has witnessed significant growth, and it is expected to continue in the coming years.



With the integration of robotics, cleanrooms can operate with minimal human intervention, reducing the risk of contamination. The use of automation and robotics in cleanrooms also leads to increased efficiency and productivity, resulting in higher-quality products. In addition, the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in cleanroom technology is also gaining momentum, as it enables real-time monitoring and control of the cleanroom environment.



The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the market. The pandemic has highlighted the importance of maintaining a clean and sterile environment in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and medical devices industries, where contamination is a major concern. The pandemic has also increased the demand for cleanroom technology in the production of medical equipment, such as ventilators, masks, and personal protective equipment (PPE). These factors have positively impacted the market growth.

Companies Mentioned

Cleanroom Air Porducts

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

DuPont

Terra Universal, Inc.

Labconco

Clean Room Depot

ICLEAN Technologies

Abtech

Exyte GmbH

Cleanroom Technology Market Report Highlights

The market is projected to witness significant growth by 2030, owing to the rapidly increasing incidence of healthcare-acquired Infections (HAIs)

In terms of product, the consumables segment dominated the market in 2022 owing to growing advancements in pharmaceutical cleanroom technology, both in terms of technicality and regulations

In terms of end use, the pharmaceutical industry segment dominated the market in 2022. The growth is owing to stringent regulations regarding the approval of pharmaceutical products, which has led to an increase in demand for cleanroom technology

North America dominated the market for cleanroom technology and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022. This can be attributed to the proper healthcare infrastructure in the region and the local presence of key pharmaceutical players

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 208 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1 Stringent regulatory standards

3.2.1.2 Increasing need for cleanroom technology to develop quality products

3.2.1.3 Growing incidence of hospital acquired infections

3.2.2 Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1 High initial installation cost of cleanrooms

3.2.2.2 Challenges in designing cleanrooms

3.3 Industry Analysis Tools

3.3.1 PORTER'S Five Forces Analysis

3.3.2 PESTLE Analysis



Chapter 4 Cleanroom Technology Market: Product Analysis

4.1 Cleanroom Technology Market Product Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.2 Segment Dashboard

4.3 Cleanroom Technology Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Product (USD Million)

4.3.1 Equipment

4.3.1.1 Equipment market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.1.2 Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning System (HVAC)

4.3.1.2.1 Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning System (HVAC) market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.1.3 Cleanroom air filters

4.3.1.3.1 Cleanroom air filters market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.1.4 Air shower and diffuser

4.3.1.4.1 Air shower and diffuser market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.1.5 Laminar air flow unit

4.3.1.5.1 Laminar air flow unit market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.1.6 Others

4.3.1.6.1 Others market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.2 Consumables

4.3.2.1 Consumables market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.2.2 Gloves

4.3.2.2.1 Gloves market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.2.3 Wipes

4.3.2.3.1 Wipes market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.2.4 Disinfectants

4.3.2.4.1 Disinfectants market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.2.5 Apparels

4.3.2.5.1 apparels market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.2.6 Cleaning products

4.3.2.6.1 Cleaning products market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Cleanroom Technology Market: End Use Analysis

5.1 Cleanroom Technology Market End Use Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.2 Segment Dashboard

5.3 Cleanroom Technology Market Estimates & Forecasts, By End Use (USD Million)

5.3.1 Pharmaceutical industry

5.3.1.1 Pharmaceutical industry market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.2 Biotechnology industry

5.3.2.1 Biotechnology industry market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.3 Medical device industry

5.3.3.1 Medical device industry market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.4 Hospital and diagnostic centers

5.3.4.1 Hospital and diagnostic centers market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Cleanroom Technology Market: Regional Analysis



Chapter 7 Competitive Analysis

7.1 Company Categorization

7.2 Company Market Position Analysis

7.3 Strategy Mapping

7.4 Company Profiles/ Listing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p98mge

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment