Global Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market 2023 to 2030: Introduction of CLIA Waived Tests Drives Growth

The global point-of-care glucose testing market size is expected to reach USD 4.51 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period.

An increase in the demand for Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) has been witnessed in recent years. As compared to the conventional laboratory testing performed in central lab settings, glucose POCT aids in performing effective diagnosis at the patient's bedside. The easy and convenient operation of POCT has largely favored the growing usage of glucose meters across medical settings.

The demand for performing bedside monitoring of blood sugar levels efficiently in a capillary blood sample and the need to ensure better management of carbohydrate metabolism have propelled the companies to launch innovative glucose meters in the market.



Various companies are investing in the development of needle-less devices to offer painless management of diabetes. For instance, GlucoTrack, a product manufactured by Integrity Applications (Israel), performs quantification using electromagnetic, ultrasonic, and thermal waves in combination. Eversense, painless glucose monitoring subcutaneous implant by Senseonics, quantifies glucose levels in interstitial fluid when placed beneath the skin.

This is followed by data transmission to show the results in real-time. The latest no-code monitoring systems help in minimizing the errors that occur due to incorrect entry of strip codes. Whereas, others are incorporating noble metals, such as silver, gold, and platinum, which effectively reduce the electrical noise further improving accuracy.

Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market Report Highlights

Accu-Chek Inform II accounted for the second-largest share in 2022 and is anticipated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period

Bayer Contour blood glucose monitoring system is set to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030

North America is the leading regional market due to the higher penetration of novel diagnostic techniques

Asia Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR owing to the ever-increasing prevalence of diabetes and numerous untapped growth opportunities in diagnostics

Moreover, a robust network of local manufacturers has significantly contributed to the revenue generated in this region

