Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market to 2030: Increasing Awareness About Diabetes Preventive Care Drives Growth

Dublin, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Self-Monitoring Devices, Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices), By End-use (Hospital, Homecare), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global blood glucose monitoring devices market size is expected to reach USD 23.21 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.13% from 2023 to 2030.

The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2030. Patients with diabetes and their healthcare professionals benefit significantly from Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices (BGMD). BGMD is becoming more widely accepted as an important component of intensive diabetic treatment.

It allows diabetic patients to measure their blood sugar levels within minutes with ease and convenience wherever they are. The continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices help analyze the blood glucose level continuously and in real-time. It also helps patients determine the level of dietary intake and dosage of insulin.

In addition, factors such as sedentary lifestyles including consumption of junk food, alcohol, and smoking, and a surge in the need for safer and faster diagnoses are expected t

o boost the market growth during the forecast period.



According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the total number of diabetic patients is expected to expand to 643 million (11.3 %) by 2030 and 783 million (12.2 %) by 2045. Obesity is one of the major factors propelling the prevalence of diabetes. Obese individuals are up to 80 times more likely than non-obese persons to develop diabetes. Studies suggest that 650 million people over the age of 18 are obese.

Further, due to the ongoing efforts by the government and healthcare organizations such as the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) to control diabetes, the market is likely to rise at a rapid pace throughout the forecast period.

Through a network of stakeholders and collaborators, these organizations provide needed expertise and support diabetes awareness campaigns. Rising health-care funding is also expected to boost market growth.

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Medtronic

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Ascensia Diabetes Care

Lifescan Inc

Dexcom, Inc

Sanofi

Elly Lilly and Company

B Braun Melsungen AG

Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Report Highlights

North America held the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to favorable reimbursement policies, local presence of key players, and supportive government initiatives

Based on product, the self-monitoring devices segment held the largest revenue share of 66.5% in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant pace over the forecast period

The continuous blood glucose monitoring devices product segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period

In the self-monitoring devices, the testing strips segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to the high usage of these strips and affordability.

By end-use, the home care segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $12.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $23.21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Rising geriatric population worldwide

3.2.1.2. Increasing number of diabetes patients

3.2.1.3. Increasing awareness about diabetes preventive care

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. High cost of devices

3.3. Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definitions and Scope

4.2. Product Market Share, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market by Product Outlook

4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

4.5.1. Self-monitoring devices

4.5.1.1. Self-monitoring devices market estimates and forecast 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.2. Blood glucose meter

4.5.2.1. Blood glucose meter market estimates and forecast 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.3. Testing strips

4.5.3.1. Testing strips market estimates and forecast 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.4. Lancets

4.5.4.1. Lancets market estimates and forecast 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.5. Continuous glucose monitoring devices

4.5.6. Sensor

4.5.6.1. Sensor market estimates and forecast 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.7. Transmitter and receiver

4.5.7.1. Transmitter and receiver market estimates and forecast 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.8. Insulin pumps

4.5.8.1. Insulin pumps market estimates and forecast 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definitions and Scope

5.2. End Use Market Share, 2018 & 2030

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market by End Use Outlook

5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

5.5.1. Hospitals

5.5.1.1. Hospitals estimates and forecast 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.5.2. Home care

5.5.2.1. Home care estimates and forecast 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.5.3. Diagnostic centers

5.5.3.1. Diagnostic centers market estimates and forecast 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Company/Competition Categorization

7.1.1. Innovators

7.2. Vendor Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vmm616

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment