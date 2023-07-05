Cardiology Stem Cells Market to Hit US$ 4.79 Billion by 2031, Says Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest analysis conducted by Growth Plus Reports, the global cardiology stem cells market was valued at approximately US$ 2.54 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.32% and reach a market value of approximately US$ 4.79 billion by 2031.

The global market for cardiology stem cells was analyzed and is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period. Undifferentiated stem cells can develop into multiple cell types, including heart cells. Stem cells are being researched in cardiology for their potential application in regenerative medicine, specifically for repairing damaged heart tissue.

Cardiology Stem Cells Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 2.54 Billion Market Size Value in 2031 US$ 4.79 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 7.32% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Type of Cells, Source, Application, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Key Takeaways:

The rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders and regenerative medicine is driving the market revenue share.

The ability to improve cardiac performance and reduce heart damage in preclinical and clinical studies is driving the demand.

Advancements in cardiology stem cell approaches are driving the market demand.

Recent Development in the Global Cardiology Stem Cells Market:

In December 2022, A phase I/II clinical trial of Bio Cardia Inc.'s Neurokinin-1 receptor positive (NK1R+) allogeneic human mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure has been approved by the FDA.

Competitive Landscape:

A list of the top market players operating in the global cardiology stem cells market includes:

STEMCELL Technologies

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics.

Takara Bio Inc

Astellas Pharma Inc.

BioTimes Inc.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global cardiology stem cells market revenue is driven by increasing demand for regenerative medicine in cardiovascular diseases and advancements in cardiology stem cells. Furthermore, the effectiveness of cardiac stem cells is rising thanks to new stem cell delivery techniques that contribute to market revenue growth.

However, the high cost of stem cell therapy and regulatory guidelines are expected to restrain revenue growth of the global cardiology stem cells market.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Type of Cells

Based on the type of cells, the global cardiology stem cells market is segmented into embryonic stem cells, cord blood stem cells and amniotic fluid stem cells, adult stem cells, and induced pluripotent stem cells. Due to the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the growing demand for an effective treatment option, the adult stem cells segment accounts for the largest market revenue share.

Segmentation By Source

Based on the sources, the global cardiology stem cells market is segmented into autologous and allogeneic stem cells. The autologous segment accounts for the largest revenue share due to the high matching rate with the patients, lesser risk of rejections, and safest to use, as these are derived from the patient's body.

Segmentation By Application

Based on the application, the global cardiology stem cells market is segmented into heart failure, myocardial infarction, critical limb ischemia, and others. The heart failure segment accounts for the largest revenue share due to the rising prevalence of cardiac failure cases and the demand for stem cell therapies.

Segmentation By End-User

Based on the end-user, the global cardiology stem cells market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, hospitals & cell banks. The hospitals & cell bank segment accounts for the largest revenue share due to the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the growing adoption of stem cell therapies.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global cardiology stem cells market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Due to the attributed North America's developed healthcare system, high frequency of cardiovascular illnesses, and widespread use of stem cell therapies, North America accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports studied the global market for cardiology stem cells in-depth. Basic market features, important investment sectors, analyses of regional growth, revenue projections, rival market participants, and mergers and acquisitions were all examined.

Table of Content

CARDIOLOGY STEM CELLS MARKET TOC

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market.

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

