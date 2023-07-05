Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient Buildings Drives the Growth of the Commercial HVAC Market: 2023 Report

Dublin, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Commercial HVAC Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global commercial HVAC market is poised for significant growth, with a projected increase of $24.63 million during the period of 2022-2027.

According to a comprehensive report on the market, the industry is expected to accelerate at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.43% throughout the forecast period. The report provides a holistic analysis, encompassing market size and forecast, emerging trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis, featuring approximately 25 vendors.

Key Findings and Market Overview:

Rising number of data centers, growth in the construction market, and increasing need for regulatory compliance in HVAC equipment are driving market growth.

The market is segmented by application into equipment and services.

The market is further classified by type into heat pumps, furnaces, boilers, and unitary heaters.

Geographically, the market is divided into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Emerging smart and connected HVAC systems, the shift toward energy-efficient buildings/green buildings, and the growing adoption of advanced refrigerants in air conditioners are significant factors propelling market growth.

With the increasing demand for efficient heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems in commercial buildings, the commercial HVAC market is poised for substantial growth. The report provides valuable insights for industry participants, investors, and stakeholders, enabling them to make informed decisions and capitalize on emerging opportunities within the market.

