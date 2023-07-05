Global Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market to 2030: Growing Awareness of the Importance of Gut Health Fuels the Sector

Dublin, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Form (Chewables & Gummies, Capsules, Powders, Tablets & Softgels), By End-use, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global probiotics dietary supplements market size is expected to reach USD 51.84 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.1% over the forecast periods.

Probiotic dietary supplements have become increasingly popular in recent years, driven by a number of factors. The growing awareness of the importance of gut health and its impact on overall health and well-being. Many consumers are turning to probiotics as a way to support their digestive health, boost their immune system, and improve their mood.



In addition, the incidence of digestive disorders is on the rise, leading to increasing demand for probiotic products. Probiotics combat harmful bacteria in the gut and are effective in treating conditions such as intestinal inflammation, antibiotic-associated diarrhea, and urogenital infections.

With the growing awareness of preventative healthcare, the global probiotic market is expected to expand. Probiotics promote gut health and boost immunity, and yogurt is a commonly consumed source of these beneficial microorganisms.



Probiotic dietary supplements have gained popularity due to their convenience and the variety of appealing flavors such as apple, orange, and raspberry. These supplements contain lactic acid bacteria, particularly Streptococcus thermophilus and Lactobacillus, which regulate the digestive system and enhance immune responses. Lactobacillus is also effective in treating various conditions such as diarrhea, high cholesterol, skin disorders, irritable bowel syndrome, and lung infections.



The leading companies in the industry are heavily investing in research and development, focusing on mergers and acquisitions to enhance their product offerings and create innovative formulations with superior properties to meet the growing demand.

For instance, in November 2022, ADM acquired Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes, a manufacturer of dietary supplements utilizing probiotic, prebiotic, and enzyme technologies. The acquisition is expected to increase ADM's dominance in the functional food and dietary supplement categories.

Vitakem Nutraceuticals Inc

Lesaffre

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

H&H Group

Symrise

ProbioFerm

Dietary Pros, Inc.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Dr. Joseph Mercola (Mercola Market)

BASF SE

ADM

Amway

Abbott

Bayer AG

Glanbia Plc

Pfizer Inc.

BioGaia

GSK Plc

DSM

The tablets & softgels form led the market in terms of revenue, with a share of over 40% in 2022. Tablets offer convenience, making them an ideal option for individuals with busy lifestyles. In addition, the robust presence of gelatin production units, along with the increasing demand for nutraceutical products, is expected to provide new opportunities for manufacturers of softgel probiotic dietary supplements globally

Infants is expected to be the fastest-growing among the end-use segments, owing to the growing demand for personalized products that cater to the unique metabolic and intestinal requirements of infants. The infants segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period

Probiotics are also beneficial for improving sleep quality by reducing inflammation and oxidative stress in the body, as well as by increasing the production of melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep. In addition, supplements for sexual wellness are also available, which contain probiotics to support healthy vaginal or urinary tract flora

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $18.04 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $51.84 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.1% Regions Covered Global

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Probiotic Dietary Supplements Market Variables & Trends

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.1.1. Vitamins, Mineral & Supplements Market

3.1.1.2. Global Probiotics Market, 2022 & 2030

3.1.2. Related Market Outlook

3.1.2.1. Probiotic Products Market

3.1.2.2. Probiotic Foods Market

3.1.2.3. Probiotic Beverages Market By Type

3.1.2.3.1. Dairy-based

3.1.2.3.2. Non-Dairy

3.1.2.4. Total Probiotics Market, By Distribution Channel

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Raw Material Trends

3.2.1.1. Sugar

3.2.1.2. Citric Acid

3.2.2. Manufacturing Trends

3.3. Regulatory Framework

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.3. Industry Challenges

3.5. Industry Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Probiotic Dietary Supplements Market: Form Analysis & Estimates

4.1. Form Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

4.2. Chewables & Gummies

4.3. Capsules

4.4. Powders

4.5. Tablets & Softgels

4.6. Others



Chapter 5. Probiotic Dietary Supplements Market: End-Use Analysis & Estimates

5.1. End-Use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.2. Infants

5.3. Children

5.4. Adults

5.5. Geriatric



Chapter 6. Probiotic Dietary Supplements Market: Application Analysis & Estimates

6.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.2. Sports Fitness

6.3. Energy & Weight Management

6.4. General Health

6.5. Bone & Joint Health

6.6. Gastrointestinal Health

6.7. Immunity

6.8. Cardiac Health

6.9. Diabetes

6.10. Anti-Cancer

6.11. Skin/Hair/Nails

6.12. Brain/Mental Health

6.13. Others



Chapter 7. Probiotic Dietary Supplements Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Probiotic Dietary Supplements Market: Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.3.1. List of Key Distributors & Channel Partners

8.3.2. Key Customers

8.4. Public Companies

8.4.1. Company Market Share Analysis

8.4.2. Heat Map Analysis

8.4.3. Strategy Mapping

8.5. Participant's Overview

8.6. Financial Performance

8.7. Product Benchmarking

8.8. Strategy Mapping

