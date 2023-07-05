Base Station Antenna Market Size to Surpass USD 28.15 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.0%

Pune, India, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global base station antenna market size was valued at USD 8.19 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 9.36 billion in 2023 to USD 28.15 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period. Bullish Investments in 5G Infrastructure to Escalate Industry Growth. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled Global Base Station Antenna Market Forecast, 2023–2030.

According to the analysis, the expansion of the 5G network across the U.S., the U.K., and China encouraged leading companies to inject funds into the landscape. With the expansion of precision agriculture, connected cars, smart cars, and military & defense, major players will boost their portfolios. The rising penetration of the 5G network will encourage leading base station antenna companies to invest in the portfolio.





Key Industry Development

March 2022: AGC Inc. announced the development of a glass antenna, WAVEATTOCH, compatible with 5G Sub6 band’s all frequencies.





Key Takeaways

AGC Inc. Developed WAVEATTOCH for All Frequencies

The market is expected to show significant growth owing to wide applications of base station (BST) in 4G/LTE and 5G communication infrastructures.

Supply Chain Disruptions Triggered to Impact Market Growth

High Capacity Smart Antennas to Improve Mobile Communication Infrastructure

By Type Analysis: Omni Antenna Segment to Dominate owing to its Stable Connections





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the Base Station Antenna Market Are Radio Innovation Sweden AB (Sweden), CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (U.S.), Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd. (China), Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd. (China), PCTEL, Inc. (U.S.), Baylin Technologies Inc. (Canada), Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Amphenol Procom Inc. (U.K.), Ace Technologies Corporation (Korea)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 17.0% 2030 Value Projection USD 28.15 Billion Base Year 2022 Base Station Antenna Market Size in 2022 USD 8.19 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 150 Segments covered Provision/Sector, Type, Technology, Application, and Geography













Drivers and Restraints

Investments in Smart Antennas and 5G Infrastructure to Foster Industry Growth

Well-established and emerging players are poised to infuse funds into smart antennas to provide a maximum data rate and offer superior quality services. The base station antenna market share will witness an appreciable gain on the back of developments in wireless systems for smart equipment. To illustrate, in September 2021, Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd. introduced a range of products and solutions to expand its 5G portfolio.

However, possible health impacts of RF radiation could dent the market growth and compel leading companies to rethink their strategies.





Segments

By Type

Omni Antenna

Sector Antenna

Dipole Antenna

Multibeam Antenna

Small Cell

Others

By Provision/Sector

Semi-urban

Urban

Rural

By Technology

3G

4G/LTE

5G

By Application

Mobile Communication

Intelligent Transport

Industrial IoT

Smart City

Military & Defense

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific





Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Exhibit Stellar Demand with Bullish 5G Rollouts

Stakeholders expect Asia Pacific to emerge as a happy hunting ground against the backdrop of bullish investments in the 5G network. According to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) of China 2020, 5G mobile shipments stood at 59.85 million units. Moreover, India is also likely to witness investments galore on the back of a robustly transforming telecom sector and a soaring number of mobile subscribers.

The Europe base station antenna market growth will be pronounced during the assessment period in the light of expanding mobile network services. Bullish investments in 5G infrastructure will augur well for the regional growth.





Competitive Landscape

Stakeholders Prioritize Product Launches to Gain Ground

Prominent base station antenna players could inject funds into mergers & acquisitions, product rollouts, technological advancements, and R&D activities. Besides, major companies could invest in innovations and product offerings in the ensuing period.





FAQ’s

How big is the Base Station Antenna Market?

Base Station Antenna Market size was USD 8.19 billion in 2022.

How fast is the Base Station Antenna Market growing?

The Base Station Antenna Market will exhibit a CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





