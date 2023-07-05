Karolinska Development’s portfolio company Umecrine Cognition presents data on golexanolone in a preclinical model of Parkinson’s disease

English Swedish

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – July 5, 2023. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces that its portfolio company Umecrine Cognition has presented results from a study on a preclinical model of Parkinson’s disease as a poster at the 6th World Parkinson Congress in Barcelona, July 4-7. The poster shows how the company’s clinical drug candidate golexanolone reverses fatigue, anxiety, depression, and some cognitive and motor alternations in the disease model.



The results are generated from a preclinical study conducted in collaboration with Dr. Vicente Felipo at the Laboratory of Neurobiology, Centro de Investigación Principe Felipe in Valencia, Spain. The preclinical model of Parkinson’s disease is used to evaluate the effect of golexanolone on several hallmark symptoms observed in patients with Parkinson’s disease, such as fatigue, anxiety, depression, cognitive impairment, and alterations in motor function. Top-line results from the study were first announced by Umecrine Cognition in January 2023.

“Umecrine Cognition’s drug candidate golexanolone has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients with Parkinson’s disease, and it’s a great opportunity for our portfolio company to present its encouraging preclinical data on symptom relief at this accredited event,” says Viktor Drvota, CEO of Karolinska Development.

Umecrine Cognition is developing a new class of drugs to alleviate cognitive symptoms caused by liver disease. The company's most advanced drug candidate, golexanolone, is currently being evaluated in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and hepatic encephalopathy (HE).

Karolinska Development's ownership in Umecrine Cognition amounts to 73 percent.

