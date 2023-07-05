Global Commercial Water Heaters Market to Witness Significant Growth by 2027 - Increasing Demand from Hospitality Sector and Technological Innovations Drive Market Expansion

Dublin, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Commercial Water Heaters Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The commercial water heaters market is projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years, with a forecasted increase of $3,068.01 million during the period of 2022 to 2027, reflecting a CAGR of 5.25%.

These findings are outlined in a comprehensive report on the commercial water heaters market, which provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis featuring approximately 25 vendors.

The report presents an updated analysis of the current market landscape, encompassing the latest trends, drivers, and overall market environment.

Key factors driving the growth of the commercial water heaters market include:

Increasing demand from the hospitality sector: The rising need for hot water in hotels, restaurants, and other hospitality establishments is fueling the demand for commercial water heaters. Technological innovations in commercial water heaters: Ongoing advancements in commercial water heating technology, such as improved energy efficiency and enhanced performance, are driving market growth. Growing government initiatives promoting energy-efficient heating: Governments worldwide are actively encouraging the adoption of energy-efficient heating solutions, including commercial water heaters, to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainability.

The commercial water heaters market is segmented based on type, distribution channel, and geography:

By Type:

Electric water heater

Gas water heater

Solar water heater

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

By Geography:

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

Middle East and Africa

The report on the commercial water heaters market offers valuable insights into:

Commercial water heaters market sizing

Commercial water heaters market forecast

Commercial water heaters market industry analysis

With its comprehensive coverage and in-depth analysis, this report serves as a valuable resource for businesses, industry professionals, and stakeholders looking to gain a competitive edge in the commercial water heaters market.

Companies Mentioned

A. O. Smith Corp.

AB Electrolux

Ariston Holding NV

Bradford White Corp.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Electric Heater Co.

Ferroli Spa

Guangdong Vanward New Electric Co. Ltd.

Hangzhou Kangquan Water Heater Co. Ltd.

MIDEA Group

Noritz Corp.

Rheem Manufacturing Co.

Rinnai Corp.

Solahart Industries Pty Ltd.

STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH and Co. KG

Vaillant Group

Viessmann Climate Solutions SE

Watts Water Technologies Inc.

Jaquar Group

Robert Bosch GmbH

