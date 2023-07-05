United States $29.9 Bn Bread Markets, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2022 & 2023-2031F

Dublin, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Bread Market By Type, By Ingredients, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2031F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States bread market was valued at USD29.93 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.95% through 2028 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period.

The market for bread in the United States is rising due to the adoption of frozen & organic bread and advancement in production techniques in the United States market. Furthermore, during the forecast period, rising disposable income and increased bread consumption among the population are expected to boost the US bread market.



Market Drivers



The United States bread market is driven by various factors, such as consumers becoming more health conscious and looking for bread that is made from whole grain, is gluten-free, and has lower calories and fat content.

Moreover, consumers are looking for bread that is easy to prepare and can be consumed on the go, and for that, manufacturers are producing pre-sliced bread with longer shelf lives. Due to the rising obesity incidence and other health problems in the United States, customers are increasing their focus on living healthy lifestyles. Thus, consumers are growing more health conscious and looking out for healthier bread options. Because of this, whole wheat bread, as well as gluten-free and low-carb varieties, are in more demand.



Moreover, the second largest source of calories in the American diet is bread, rolls, and bagels. Many consumers prefer quick and simple food options due to their busy lifestyles. Also, since they may be rapidly toasted as a simple breakfast alternative, pre-sliced bread, and bun bread are extremely popular in the United States.

According to a study, nearly 73% of Americans claim that while dining out, the meal includes a certain kind of bread as a starter or part of the main course. Furthermore, it increases the demand for bread from restaurants and food services. Thus, bread is more than an everyday staple food and is one of the best comfort foods that is preferred by Americans.



Market Trends



The demand for gluten-free baked products is expected to increase as customers have become more conscious of symptoms of gluten intolerance. Around 1% of the population in the United States, or 1 in every 133, has celiac disease.

Thus, the market for gluten-free bread is also expected to rise. In 2021, Canyon Bakehouse introduced a brand of frozen bread 2021, along with gluten-free Brioche-Style Sub Rolls and Hawaiian Sweet Bread. Thus, it is also expected that the availability of gluten-free products, such as breadcrumbs, pita bread, hamburger buns, and flatbread, will boost market expansion throughout the predicted period.



Additionally, with the availability of frozen bread, manufacturers are offering long shelf-life products, frozen dough, packaged goods, and half-baked foods, which has boosted the sales of the bread market. The companies have modified the conventional method of making bread and started implementing innovative processes that ensure the bread will stay fresh for a long time to satisfy the increasing demand for a variety of bread.

Moreover, bread manufacturers are constantly introducing new products and flavors to the market to meet the demands of changing consumer preferences. This includes everything from artisanal bread to bread made with unique ingredients such as quinoa or chia seeds. For instance, in 2023, King Arthur Baking Company launched Gluten-Free Bread Flour at Natural Products Expo West in the United States.

Market Opportunities



The hospitality industry, which makes a significant contribution to the US economy, includes food service as one of its major market segments. The average American family spends around 50% of its dinner spending at restaurants, and the business is estimated to be worth USD800 billion in the United States in 2022.

Thus, hotels, restaurants, and catering companies can increase their production capacities with the rising sales and consumption of baked goods products. The bread market in the United States represents a significant opportunity for entrepreneurs and investors.

Market Challenges



Since bread is a perishable good, manufacturers must carefully control its shelf life. This can be challenging, as the product can quickly become stale.

As a result, excessive wastage is witnessed, and this further leads to reduced profitability for the manufacturers. It is also considered that bread products should be stored in a cool place or room temperature environment to avoid the growth of mould. Also, fresh homemade bread without preservatives can be consumed within 3-4 days if stored at room temperature.



In addition, the growth of new product variants in the bakery industry is a significant trend, with more indulgent and personalized items becoming popular, as well as low-carb, gluten-free, and fortified options constantly appearing on the market; manufacturers must be able to quickly launch new offers in order to keep the place in the market.



Market Recent Developments

In 2022, Flowers Foods acquired Papa Pita Bakery, a manufacturer and distributor of high-quality bagels, tortillas, breads, buns, English muffins, and flat breads with the aim to increase its presence in the western United States

In 2022, Bimbo Bakeries' Sara Lee sliced bread combined with Artesano sliced bread reached around USD1 billion in retail sales. With this accomplishment, the group made significant progress toward its goal of becoming the most well-known bread brand in America

In 2023, Sara Lee Bread, a producer of delicious bread, buns, rolls, and breakfast items, recently launched Sara Lee White Bread Made with Veggies to its product portfolio. It is baked with the equivalent of one cup of vegetables in each loaf and fortified with vitamins A, D, and E

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the United States Bread market.

