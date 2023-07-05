United States Tobacco Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028F Featuring Altria, Reynolds, ITG, General Cigar and Turning Point Brands Among Others

Dublin, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Tobacco Market By Product (Cigarettes, Cigar, Smoking Tobacco, and Smokeless Tobacco), By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Top 10 Leading States, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States tobacco market was valued at USD99.47 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 7.95% through 2028 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period.

The market for tobacco in the United States is witnessing high demand owing to various factors such as high demand from young consumers, rising tobacco consumption in the country due to the launch of new tobacco-based products, and unique marketing and advertising tactics by several brands.



Tobacco is a product made from a plant whose leaves have a high concentration of the addictive chemical nicotine. There are numerous techniques to harvest, mature, and process tobacco leaves. The end products may be applied to the gums as dipping and chewing tobacco or breathed as snuff. They may also be smoked in the form of cigarettes, cigars, and pipes.



There are a number of elements that influence the tobacco market in the United States, including addiction, marketing and advertising, societal and economic concerns, and globalization. Since nicotine is so strongly addictive, the tobacco industry has expanded as a result of the large number of smokers who continue to purchase and consume tobacco products in spite of acknowledged health concerns.

For instance, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the year 2021, around 12.5% of adults smoked cigarettes, and about 1,600 youth tried their first cigarette each day in the United States. The industry has also made significant investments in marketing and advertising to promote tobacco usage and smoking.

Economic factors, such as the manufacturing sector's significance as an employment sector in some areas, have also aided in its expansion. For instance, in 2021, tobacco product manufacturing employment made up one-tenth of one percent of all manufacturing jobs in the US.

Finally, the industry has grown and become more competitive as a result of globalization. To retain growth, the industry must adapt and move towards goods like low-nicotine cigarettes due to the major obstacles posed by legislation and health concerns.



Due to a number of factors, including the fact that the United States is now the world's fourth-largest tobacco producer behind China, India, and Brazil and the increased accessibility of various tobacco products like cigarettes and cigars, tobacco consumption in the United States is on the rise.

Around 54.7 million persons aged 12 or older, as per the information supplied by the 2021 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, consumed tobacco products. In addition, 10.3 million adults aged 12 or older now smoke cigars, 7.3 million currently use smokeless tobacco, and 1.8 million currently smoke pipes.

As a result, increased consumption will have a beneficial effect on market expansion. Nearly 40 million adults in the US, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, smoke cigarettes. In the US, every day, approximately 1,600 teenagers begin smoking their first cigarette, and every day, close to 200 teenagers smoke frequently.

Additionally, according to 2022 estimates, 4 out of every 100 middle school pupils and 1 out of every 6 high school students used tobacco products. Furthermore, the US tobacco business is expanding at an even faster rate owing to the growing demand for lower-nicotine cigarettes.



More individuals are purchasing tobacco products online as the tobacco sector shifts to Internet sales. Convenience, a larger product range, and reduced pricing are some of the benefits of online purchasing. On their website, for instance, Cigars International sells a variety of cigars.

Additionally, CigsWay offers a variety of cigarettes from various brands on its website. Customers no longer need to step out of their homes or travel to a physical store to shop as a result of online sales. Additionally, internet sales offer a wider variety of goods, including specialized and hard-to-find things that are not often available.

Prices are usually lower than in physical stores since there are fewer overhead costs and greater chances for bulk purchasing online. Thus, it is anticipated that the US tobacco market will expand significantly through online outlets.



Traditional oral smokeless tobacco products are widely used and popular in the US. It is simple to consume it in locations where smoking is not permitted. Smokeless tobacco products are consumed by 2 in every 100 adults aged 18 or older, representing 5.7 million adults who consume smokeless tobacco products in the United States.

However, there has been a change in Americans' attitude towards using contemporary oral tobacco products, like nicotine pouches. These goods are thought to be safer than conventional oral consumables like snus and snuff. These items fall under a brand-new category and provide consumers with safer, tobacco-free options. Thus, leading tobacco businesses are making inroads into this well-liked product category.



Due to growing consumer awareness of the negative effects of tobacco use, the demand for tobacco in the United States is predicted to be low. Nearly 16 million Americans are affected by an illness caused due to smoking, according to information supplied by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Smoking raises the chance of getting rheumatoid arthritis, some eye illnesses, and immune system problems, including TB.



Additionally, smoking cigarettes causes more than 480,000 fatalities each year in the US, including more than 41,000 deaths from secondhand smoke exposure. Approximately 1 in 5 fatalities every year result from this, or 1,300 fatalities each day. Consequently, the US tobacco business is anticipated to witness low demand in the coming years.



The demand for premium cigars has been growing consistently in recent years, and American culture, in general, is strongly influenced by cigar smoking.

Some of the key factors driving the demand for cigars in the United States are the desire for high-quality cigars, rising consumer disposable incomes, and the growing appeal of cigar smoking as a luxurious lifestyle choice. Marketing has a significant impact on the popularity of cigar brands in the United States. Businesses are developing unique brand identities that appeal to consumers and distinguish their products from those of competitors.

Additionally, several tobacco firms provide a variety of premium cigars online. As a result, American tobacco companies should focus more on the cigar sector. Additionally, businesses can position themselves for long-term success in this profitable industry by offering high-quality products that appeal to end users, developing strong brand identities, and implementing effective marketing strategies

In recent years, internet sales of tobacco products have significantly increased in the United States. This has been made possible by the ease of online shopping, the wide range of products available, the great number of regular and significant discounts, and the attractive offers made available by online merchants.

