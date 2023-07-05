Industrial Evaporators Market worth $23.7 billion by 2027 Globally, at a CAGR of 4.8%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Industrial Evaporators Market is projected to grow from USD 18.7 billion in 2022 to USD 23.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2027, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing demand from various manufacturing industries such as food & beverage, Pharmaceutical, chemical & petrochemical, automotive, pulp & paper and electronics & semiconductor.

Industrial evaporators find applications in various manufacturing industries due to their efficiency. Industrial evaporators are used in the processing of a variety of foods and dairy products, including tomato purees, milk, herbal extracts, gelatin, coconut water, and whey and milk proteins. It is also used for chemicals like paints, pigments, dyes, sodium nitrate, glycerin, ammonium nitrate, and dyes.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=76797891

Browse in-depth TOC on “Industrial Evaporators Market”.

142 - Market Data Tables

047 - Figures

207 - Pages

List of Key Players in Industrial Evaporators Market:

Veolia Water Technologies (France) Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan) SPX Flow Inc. (US) JEOL Ltd. (Japan) SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions (France) GEA Group AG (Germany) De Dietrich Process Systems (France) Coilmaster Corporation (US) Colmac Coil Manufacturing, Inc. (US) Saltworks Technologies Inc. (Canada) Belmar Technologies Ltd. (England) Sasakura Engineering Co., Ltd. (Japan) Praj Industries Ltd. (India) SMI Evaporative Solutions (US) Alfa Laval (Sweden) RELCO LLC (US) Hebei Leheng Energy Saving Equipment Co., Ltd. (China) Others

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities in Industrial Evaporators Market:

Driver: Growth in food & beverage industry

Growth in food & beverage industry Restraint: High manufacturing & maintenance costs

High manufacturing & maintenance costs Opportunity: Industrialization in developing countries creating opportunities for industrial evaporator manufacturers

Industrialization in developing countries creating opportunities for industrial evaporator manufacturers Challenges: Lack of skilled workforce

Key Findings of the Study:

By construction type of industrial evaporators market is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during 2022 to 2027.

By functionality segment of industrial evaporators market is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during 2022 to 2027.

By end-use industry segment of industrial evaporators market, is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during 2022 to 2027.

Get Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=76797891

Industrial evaporators find applications in various manufacturing industries due to their efficiency. Industrial evaporators are used in the processing of a variety of foods and dairy products, including tomato purees, milk, herbal extracts, gelatin, coconut water, and whey and milk proteins. It is also used for chemicals like paints, pigments, dyes, sodium nitrate, glycerin, ammonium nitrate, and dyes.

Plate evaporators are cost-effective, require small space, and heat-transfer coefficients are often higher than for shell & tube evaporators.

Get 10% Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=76797891

Mechanical vapor recompression evaporators can be used for heat sensitive materials, treating salt or brackish water, and areas where steam cost is high Mechanical vapor recompression can be used in areas where utility steam is unavailable.

Industrial evaporators are widely used in food & beverage industry to concentrate various ingredients in the manufacturing process. It also finds application in the treatment of by-products in food processing.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for industrial evaporators market during the forecast period. Growing manufacturing industries in the region majorly pharmaceutical, food & beverage,and chemical & petrochemicals expected to boost the Asia Pacific industrial evaporators market.

Browse Adjacent Markets Equipment Machine and Tooling Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports: