Mobiquity Technologies Enhances ElecTech and ElecAlytics A.I. Platforms to Create More Personalized Audience Connections

NEW YORK, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) (the “Company”), a leading provider of next-generation data intelligence and advertising technology solutions, announces new enhancements to its proprietary ElecTech and ElecAlytics platforms, utilizing heuristic models and US districting data to facilitate superior ad curation.



Driven by the increasingly detailed understanding of user behavior and preferences, Mobiquity Technologies is further evolving digital advertising as it relates to US politics. The new features combine districting data with a myriad of factors such as location, performance metrics, contextual relevance, and sentiment analysis. This integration enables Mobiquity’s AI engines to create hyper-segmented and personalized advertisements to better resonate with users on a fundamental level.

"We are aiming to connect with consumers and voters in a more meaningful way," says Dean Julia, CEO of Mobiquity Technologies. "The enhancements to ElecTech and ElecAlytics allows us to curate ads that not only focus on consumer and voter interests but also tap into their deeply held values and issues that matter the most to them."

With the introduction of heuristic data modeling into the mix, the ability to understand, predict, and influence consumer behavior becomes more refined. The AI engines of ElecTech and ElecAlytics can now leverage patterns and trends derived from historical data, offering businesses an opportunity to connect with their prospective customers more effectively.

The decision to integrate districting data highlights Mobiquity's commitment to optimizing localized targeting. By understanding the geographic and demographic intricacies of different districts, advertisements can be tailored to resonate more deeply with audiences, achieving more successful campaigns and driving stronger results.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) is a next-gen, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising technology solutions. The Company maintains one of the largest audience databases available to advertisers and marketers through its subsidiaries. Mobiquity Technologies’ current platforms; Advangelists (www.advangelists.com) and MobiExchange (www.mobiexchange.com) provide programmatic advertising technologies, data insights on consumer behavior, automated ad copy and omni-channel delivery options. For more information, please visit: www.mobiquitytechnologies.com.

