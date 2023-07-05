DSS Inc. Appoints Daniel Lew as Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager for DSS Wealth, Inc.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSS Wealth, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of DSS, Inc. and advisor to DSS AmericaFirst Quantitative Funds, is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Lew as Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager. With over three decades of experience in investment management, security analysis, and institutional client advisory, Mr. Lew brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role.



Mr. Lew's distinguished career spans various prestigious financial institutions, where he has held senior investment management positions. Prior to joining DSS Wealth, Inc., he served as a key contributor at AIG SunAmerica, Strong Capital, John Hsu Capital, Citizens Advisers, and Equitable Capital. He has also worked as an investment consultant for institutional funds at William M. Mercer and RogersCasey.

As Chief Investment Officer, Mr. Lew will be responsible for overseeing DSS Wealth's investment strategies, ensuring the optimal allocation of resources, and managing risk to achieve clients' financial goals. Additionally, as Portfolio Manager, he will leverage his extensive experience to drive the firm's investment decisions and generate superior returns for clients.

With a deep understanding of financial markets and a proven track record, Mr. Lew has earned the right to use the prestigious Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from Columbia University School of Engineering and Applied Science, as well as a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in finance from NYU, Stern Graduate School of Business.

"We are thrilled to welcome Daniel Lew to our team as Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager," said Jason Grady, Chief Operating Officer at DSS, Inc. "His extensive experience, track record, impressive credentials, and demonstrated expertise make him an invaluable addition to our firm. We are confident that under his leadership, our investment strategies will deliver exceptional results for our clients."

Daniel Lew's appointment at DSS Wealth, Inc. represents the firm's commitment to attracting industry-leading talent and further enhancing its position as a trusted financial partner for individuals and institutions alike. His arrival reinforces DSS Wealth's dedication to providing exceptional investment solutions and personalized service to its diverse client base.

About DSS, Inc.

DSS is a multinational company operating businesses within nine divisions: Product Packaging, Biotechnology, Consumer Marketing, Commercial Lending, Securities and Investment Management, Alternative Trading, Secure Living, and Alternative Energy. DSS strategically acquires and develops assets to increase shareholder value through periodic IPO spinoffs. Since 2019, under the guidance of new leadership, DSS has built the necessary foundation for achievable growth through the formation of a diversified portfolio of companies positioned to drive profitability in multiple high growth sectors.

For more information on DSS visit http://www.dssworld.com and https://www.afcm-quant.com/ .

About DSS Wealth, Inc.

DSS Wealth Management recently assumed the role of Advisor to the AmericaFirst Quantitative Funds. Utilizing a unique quantitative approach to investing, DSS AmericaFirst offers structure, process and tools designed to help achieve investment goals.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company's intended use of proceeds and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; risks relating to the results of development activities; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; our need for substantial additional funds; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings, including, without limitation, our reports on Forms 8-K, 10-K and 10-Q, all of which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations, and beliefs. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

