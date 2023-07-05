Significant Tantalum Anomalies Reported in the Till of the Maskwa Property at Eeyou Istchee Baie-James, Québec

English French

MONTREAL, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The directors of Sirios Resources Inc. (TSX-V: SOI) are pleased to announce the presence of significant tantalum anomalies in till samples from the survey carried out on its Maskwa property in 2020. In this 97-sample survey, three anomalies were identified, each with significant grain counts exceeding one hundred tantalum bearing mineral grains. A total of 3,310 grains, were observed, mainly Columbo-Tantalites (niobium and tantalum oxide mineral), averaging 34 grains per sample with a maximum of 179 grains (see map below). These observations come from the 97 heavy mineral concentrates processed by the ARTGold method, an automated mineral detection scanning by electron microscope (SEM), a technology exclusive to IOS Services Geoscientifiques Inc. of Saguenay, Quebec.



Columbo-Tantalite is a mineral present mainly in spodumene-bearing pegmatites (spodumene being the main source of lithium) of the LCT (Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum) type, as well as in certain alkaline igneous rocks. Several occurrences of LCT pegmatites are present among the volcanic rocks of the southern segment of the LaGrande Subprovince that host the Maskwa property.

IOS Services Geoscientifiques recently demonstrated the effectiveness of its ARTGold till processing technique in the region of the Pontax lithium deposit on behalf of clients including the Quebec Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests. Among other things, the tests succeeded in capturing the tantalum mineral signature in the till from known lithium showings in the rock. Grain counts in excess of 100 in an area where the average is approximately thirty grains per sample represent anomalies potentially indicative of kilometric distal sources. On the Maskwa property, the till lines currently spaced between 4 and 6 km leave sufficient space to consider the potential presence of spodumene-bearing pegmatites on the property.

Sirios geologists are currently planning the follow-up work required based on these encouraging results.

About the Maskwa Property

The Maskwa property, 100% owned by Sirios, is located approximately 100 km southwest of Radisson and approximately 120 km east of Wemindji in Eeyou Istchee Baie-James, Quebec. The property consists of 396 claims, covering a surface area of approximately 201 km2. In addition to the tantalum anomalies, the till survey carried out in 2020 by IOS Services Geoscientifiques identified three areas anomalous in gold, platinum group and tungsten minerals on the property. Such associations are considered indicative of certain types of gold deposits.

Jordi Turcotte, P.Geo. and Dominique Doucet, P.Eng., President, Qualified Persons under National Instrument 43-101, have prepared and verified the technical information for this press release, and reviewed the final version of the text.

About Sirios

Sirios Resources is a Canadian-based mining exploration company focused on developing its portfolio of high-potential gold and lithium properties in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, expectations and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to capital and operating costs that differ materially from estimates; the tentative nature of metallurgical test results; delays or failures in obtaining required governmental, environmental or other approvals; uncertainties related to the availability and cost of necessary financing in the future changes in financial markets; inflation; fluctuations in metal prices; delays in project development; other risks relating to the mineral exploration and development industry; and risks disclosed in public filings of the Company on SEDAR at www. sedar.com. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are reasonable, readers should not place undue reliance on this information, which speaks only as of the date of this news release, and there can be no assurance that such events will occur or occur within the time periods presented. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the Rules of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

