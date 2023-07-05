US Nuclear Corp. Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

LOS ANGELES, CA, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- US Nuclear Corp. (OTC-QB: UCLE), a leading manufacturer of advanced radiation, chemical, and biological detection and UAV instrumentation, recently announced the financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.



Sales for the three months ended March 31, 2023 were $647,706 compared to $339,515 for the same period in 2022, an increase of 47.58%

Gross profit was $435,589 compared to $227,277 for the same period in 2022, an increase of 49.45%

Gross margins were 67.2% as compared to 66.9% for the same period last year

Selling, general, and administrative expense were $735,825 compared to $873,503 for the same period last year, the decrease of $137,678 or 18.71% was due to careful management of expenses and overhead

Other expense was $364,298, an increase of $360,881 for the same period in 2022 mainly due to an increase in the amortization of debt discounts associated with convertible debentures

Net loss of $664,534

Robert Goldstein, CEO of US Nuclear Corp., commented:

“We had a strong start to the new year, with sales revenue up $308,191 or 47.5% from the same period last year. We have several catalysts working for us to keep up the momentum throughout the year. Most notably, nuclear power generation is on the rise as the world grapples with increasing energy demands and a need for a clean source of baseline energy. Fusion power in particular is quickly gaining popularity and massive funding, and since tritium is the main fuel source needed for fusion reactions, our tritium monitoring division is poised to benefit. We also expanded our product line adding special hazardous chemical detectors, such as the world’s first on-the-spot PFAS contamination detector, that have been of great interest lately. We continue to strike a path towards profitability as we ramp up sales revenue, cut down on expenses, and negotiate better pricing with our vendors and consultants.”





PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION Item 1. Financial Statements. US NUCLEAR CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ASSETS March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 (unaudited) (audited) CURRENT ASSETS Cash $ 214,236 $ 126,109 Accounts receivable, net 184,378 329,858 Note receivable 14,000 - Inventories 2,156,422 2,024,664 Prepaid expenses and other current assets - 26,370 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 2,569,036 2,507,001 Property and equipment, net 5,214 6,501 Investments 4,539 10,059 Acquisition deposit 15,000 15,000 Goodwill 570,176 570,176 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,163,965 $ 3,108,737 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 61,313 $ 100,398 Accounts payable - related party 322,000 280,000 Accrued liabilities 750,053 688,422 Accrued compensation - officers 740,000 695,000 Customer deposit 93,694 88,694 Notes payable 5,272 9,574 Convertible debt, net of debt discount 510,135 412,953 Note payable to shareholder 916,979 874,679 Line of credit 307,937 307,321 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 3,707,383 3,457,041 TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,707,383 3,457,041 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 34,556,242 and 31,621,242 shares issued and outstanding 3,456 3,162 Common shares to be issued - 39,000 Additional paid in capital 15,250,540 14,740,401 Accumulated deficit -15,797,414 -15,130,867 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -543,418 -348,304 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 3,163,965 $ 3,108,737 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. 1 US NUCLEAR CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Sales $ 647,706 $ 339,515 Cost of sales 212,117 112,238 Gross profit 435,589 227,277 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses 735,825 873,503 Total operating expenses 735,825 873,503 Loss from operations -300,236 -646,226 Other income (expense) Interest expense -22,140 -3,417 Equity loss in investment -8,059 - Loss on deconsolidation -2,539 - Amortization of debt discount -331,559 - Total other income (expense) -364,298 -3,417 Loss before provision for income taxes -664,534 -649,643 Provision for income taxes - - Net loss $ -664,534 $ -649,643 Deemed dividend for down-round provision in warrants -2,013 - Net loss attributed to common stockholders $ -666,547 $ -649,643 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 32,634,839 28,428,215 Loss per shares - basic and diluted $ -0.02 $ -0.02





This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov, or the company’s website at www.usnuclearcorp.com

