Global Medical Polymers Market Size To Worth USD 41.64 Billion By 2030 | CAGR of 7.8%

New York, United States , July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Medical Polymers Market Size is to grow from USD 19.65 billion in 2022 to USD 41.64 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during the forecast period.

Medical polymers are crucial materials in the field of healthcare, employed in various applications ranging from medical devices to drug delivery systems. These polymers possess unique characteristics and biocompatibility, ensuring their suitability for use in surgical procedures, tissue engineering, and other medical practices. They adhere to rigorous standards, including sterilization compatibility, mechanical strength, chemical resistance, and biodegradability. Widely used medical polymers include polyethylene, polypropylene, polyurethane, polyvinyl chloride, and silicone rubber. With their flexible nature, low friction, non-toxicity, and ease of manufacturing, medical polymers contribute significantly to the development of implants, catheters, wound dressings, surgical sutures, and drug capsules, ultimately enhancing patient care and well-being.

Report Coverage

This research report categorizes the market for medical polymers market based on various segments and regions and forecasts revenue growth and analyzes trends in each submarket. The report analyses the key growth drivers, opportunities, and challenges influencing the medical polymers market. Recent market developments and competitive strategies such as expansion, product launch, and development, partnership, merger, and acquisition have been included to draw the competitive landscape in the market. The report strategically identifies and profiles the key market players and analyses their core competencies in each sub-segments of the Medical polymers market.

Global Medical Polymers Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Fibers & Resins, Medical Elastomers, Biodegradable Polymer, and Others), By Application (Medical Device Packaging, Medical Components, Orthopedic Soft Goods, Wound Care, Cleanroom Supplies, BioPharm Devices, Mobility Aids, Sterilization & Infection Prevention, Tooth Implants, Denture-based Materials, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032

The biodegradable polymer segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.9% during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the global medical polymers market is segmented into fibers & resins, medical elastomers, biodegradable polymer, and others. The biodegradable polymer segment is projected to witness significant growth in the forecast period in the medical polymers market. This growth can be attributed to several factors due to the growing emphasis on sustainable and environmentally friendly materials in the healthcare sector. Biodegradable polymers offer the advantage of breaking down naturally over time, reducing waste and environmental impact. The increasing demand for bioresorbable materials in medical applications, such as sutures, implants, and drug delivery systems, further drives the growth of the biodegradable polymer segment. Moreover, technological advancements and research in the development of biodegradable polymers with improved properties and biocompatibility contribute to market growth. Additionally, supportive government regulations and policies promoting the use of sustainable materials in healthcare also propel the adoption of biodegradable polymers in the forecast period.

The medical device packaging segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.2% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global medical polymers market is segmented into medical device packaging, medical components, orthopedic soft goods, wound care, cleanroom supplies, biopharm devices, mobility aids, sterilization & infection prevention, tooth implants, denture-based materials, others. The medical device packaging segment is anticipated to witness significant growth in the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for safe and reliable packaging solutions for medical devices. Stringent regulations and standards for device packaging, as well as the growing focus on infection control, drive the market growth. Additionally, the rise in the global healthcare industry, coupled with the need for efficient sterilization and tamper-evident packaging, further fuels the demand for medical device packaging. The segment is poised for expansion as manufacturers seek innovative and secure packaging solutions for medical devices.

MEA is predicted to grow at higher CAGR of around 8.1% over the projected period.

Based on region, the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region is projected to witness higher growth in the forecast period in the medical polymers market. Several factors contribute to this anticipated growth due to the increasing focus on improving healthcare infrastructure and expanding access to quality healthcare services in the region drives the demand for medical polymers. The growing population, rising disposable incomes, and changing lifestyles contribute to increased healthcare expenditure and the adoption of advanced medical devices. Additionally, the presence of a large patient pool with chronic diseases creates a demand for medical polymers in various treatment applications.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global medical polymers market include BASF SE, NatureWorks LLC, Covestro AG, Celanese Corporation, Eastman Chemical Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Dow Inc., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Arkema, Koninklijke DSM NV, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Foryou Medical, Kraton Corporation, SABIC, and Trinseo S.A.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global medical polymers market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Medical Polymers Market, By Product

Fibers & Resins

Medical Elastomers

Biodegradable Polymer

Others

Medical Polymers Market, By Application

Medical Device Packaging

Medical Components

Orthopedic Soft Goods

Wound Care

Cleanroom Supplies

BioPharm Devices

Mobility Aids

Sterilization & Infection Prevention

Tooth Implants

Denture-based Materials

Others

Medical Polymers Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



