Positron Emission Tomography Market is Expected to Reach $3.5 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the near future, the positron emission tomography (PET) industry is poised for remarkable advancements and growth. With increasing understanding of the role of molecular imaging in disease diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment evaluation, PET is expected to become an indispensable tool in healthcare. Technological advancements in PET scanners, such as improved resolution, faster scanning times, and reduced radiation exposure, will enhance the accuracy and efficiency of PET imaging. Additionally, the development of novel radiotracers and targeted imaging agents will enable more precise and specific visualization of molecular processes in the body. The integration of PET with other imaging modalities, such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computed tomography (CT), will further enhance diagnostic capabilities and provide comprehensive information for clinicians. Moreover, the growing focus on personalized medicine and theranostics will drive the demand for PET imaging, as it plays a vital role in guiding targeted therapies and monitoring treatment response. Overall, the PET industry is poised to witness significant growth and innovation, revolutionizing disease management and improving patient outcomes in the near future.

Positron Emission Tomography market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $2.5 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $3.5 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Technological advancements and new product launches in the radiopharmaceuticals and PET systems, coupled with a growing target patient population, are the key factors driving the adoption of PET systems globally. PET scans are commonly used in the diagnosis, staging, and monitoring of cancer, as well as in the evaluation of neurological and cardiovascular diseases. With the growth in the geriatric population, the incidence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, Alzheimer's disease, and CVD, is increasing. This, in turn, is driving the demand for PET scans. In addition, the development of new PET tracers and the expansion of PET imaging into new clinical applications are also contributing to the increased use of PET scanners.

Positron Emission Tomography Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $2.5 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $3.5 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% Market Size Available for 2020–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Application, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increase in PET utilization for the detection of breast cancer Key Market Drivers Growing adoption of multimodal PET imaging devices

Positron Emission Tomography market major players covered in the report, such as:

GE Healthcare (US)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare (China)

Canon Inc. (Japan)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

Mediso Ltd. (Hungary)

Minfound Medical System Ltd. (China)

Neusoft Corporation (China)

and Among Others

This report has segmented the global positron emission tomography market based on product, application, enduser, and region.

Global Positron Emission Tomography Market, by Product

PET/CT Systems

Low Slice Scanners

Medium Slice Scanners

High Slice Scanners

PET/MRI Systems

Global Positron Emission Tomography Market, by Application

Oncology Applications

Neurological Applications

Cardiovascular Applications

Other Applications

Global Positron Emission Tomography Market, by End User

Hospitals And Surgical Centers

Diagnostic And Imaging Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

Other End Users

Positron Emission Tomography Market, by region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The key stakeholders in the Positron Emission Tomography market include:

PET system manufacturers, suppliers, and providers

PET software solution providers

Private research institutions

Private and public hospitals

Diagnostic centers

Imaging centers

Surgical centers

Consulting firms

Recent Developments:

In May 2021, Zionexa, a top innovator in in-vivo biomarkers for oncology and neurology, has been acquired by GE Healthcare. This acquisition will enable GE Healthcare to advance Zionexa's pipeline biomarkers, as well as the recently FDA-approved PET imaging agent, Cerianna (fluoroestradiol F-18). Cerianna can be used in conjunction with biopsy to detect estrogen receptor (ER) positive lesions, providing valuable information for treatment selection in patients with recurrent or metastatic breast cancer. The aim is to bring these biomarkers to market and promote more personalized healthcare.

In February 2023, United Imaging, a renowned global leader in advanced medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment, participated as a Platinum partner at Arab Health 2023 held in Dubai, UAE from January 30 to February 2. They showcased an extensive range of cutting-edge medical imaging devices including the HD TOF PET/MR uPMR 790, which is capable of producing high-quality images; the uCT 960+, a 16cm detector/640 slice CT scanner that is the fastest cardiac CT scanner in the world; the uMI 780, an ultra-fast high-resolution digital PET/CT scanner; the uMR 680, a 1.5T Wide Bore MRI System with "3T-like" performance, powered by uAiFI; and the uDR 380i Pro, the most compact mobile DR system.

In May 2022, Mediso Ltd has recently acquired Bartec Technologies Ltd, a UK-based company that specializes in providing and supporting Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging equipment and accessories.

Reasons to Buy the Report - The report provides insights on the following pointers:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall positron emission tomography market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the market pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (rising target patient population, growing adoption of multimodal PET imaging devices, technological advancement, and increasing investment, funds, and grants by public-private organizations), restraints (high capital and operational cost, unfavorable regulatory guidelines), opportunities (improving healthcare infrastructure across emerging countries, PET utilization for breast imaging, promising product pipeline), and challenges (availability of alternate imaging technologies) influencing the growth of the positron emission tomography market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the positron emission tomography market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets–the report analyses the positron emission tomography market across varied regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the positron emission tomography market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like GE Healthcare (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Canon Inc. (Japan), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), and Minfound Medical System Ltd. (China).

