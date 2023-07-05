ReWalk Robotics Ltd. to Host Call to Discuss Medicare Proposal to Establish Personal Exoskeletons Within a Benefit Category for Eligible Beneficiaries

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and YOKNEAM ILLIT, Israel, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: RWLK) (“ReWalk” or “the Company”), a leading provider of innovative technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with neurological conditions, announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 to discuss the recent proposal from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (“CMS”) to include personal exoskeletons in the Medicare benefit category for braces as part of the Calendar Year 2024 Home Health Prospective Payment System Proposed Rule, CMS-1780-P (“Proposed Rule”), released on June 30, 2023.



The Proposed Rule would establish a regulatory definition of “brace” and specify that exoskeletons like the ReWalk Personal Exoskeleton fit in this definition. Once finalized, the Medicare benefit category for personal exoskeletons would be clear – i.e., the Medicare benefit category for “leg, arm, back, and neck braces” – and payment would be on a lump sum basis. The Proposed Rule has a 60-day comment period ending on Tuesday, August 29 at 5 pm EDT. During the comment period, interested stakeholders can submit comments and feedback on the proposal prior to its expected finalization in early November.

Additional information on the Proposed Rule can be found at https://www.federalregister.gov/public-inspection/2023-14044/medicare-program-calendar-year-2024-home-health-prospective-payment-system-rate-update-home-health, as well as in the Company’s corresponding press release, issued June 30, 2023, at https://ir.rewalk.com/news-releases/news-release-details/rewalk-robotics-applauds-medicare-proposal-include-personal.

Larry Jasinski, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Lawless, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and live webcast on July 11th at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss the potential impact of the Proposed Rule. They will be joined on the call by Jeannine Lynch, Vice President of Strategy and Market Access, and Ashley Barnes, exoskeleton advocate and ReWalk Personal Exoskeleton user since 2015.

To access the call, analysts and investors may utilize the following:

Toll free (U.S.):

International (U.S):

Israel:

Access Code:

1-833-316-0561

1-412-317-0690

1-809-212373

Please reference the “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Call”

The conference call will be webcast live and the webcast can be accessed through a link on the Company’s website at rewalk.com in the "Investors" section, or through the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3dupfmju. An archived webcast will also be available on the Company's website.



