Klinefelter Syndrome Hormone Therapy Market to Hit US$ 880.03 Million by 2031 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Growth Plus Reports, the global klinefelter syndrome hormone therapy market was valued at an estimated US$ 662.80 million in 2022. The market is predicted to experience steady growth, with a revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% and is expected to reach a noteworthy value of US$ 880.03 million by the year 2031.

The global market for Klinefelter syndrome hormone therapy was studied and is expected to rise significantly in terms of revenue share during the forecast period. A male-specific genetic disorder called Klinefelter syndrome is brought on by an additional X chromosome, which results in a chromosome pattern of XXY rather than the typical XY.

Klinefelter Syndrome Hormone Therapy Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 662.80 million Market Size Value in 2031 US$ 880.03 million Growth Rate CAGR of 3.2% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Drug Delivery, Distribution Channel, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways:

The rising prevalence of Klinefelter syndrome is driving the market revenue share.

Rising healthcare access and increased awareness of hormonal disorders are driving the market demand.

Global rise in healthcare spending is accelerating market revenue share.

Recent Development in the Global Klinefelter Syndrome Hormone Therapy Market:

In August 2022, KYZATREX was given FDA approval by Marius Pharmaceuticals. KYZATREX is an oral testosterone replacement therapy ("TRT") recommended for adult males with hypogonadism or other diseases brought on by a lack of endogenous testosterone. The drug comes as an oral softgel capsule, absorbed through the lymphatic system.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the prominent players operating in the global market for Klinefelter syndrome hormone therapy includes:

Bayer AG

Endo International Plc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global Klinefelter syndrome hormone therapy market revenue is driven by the increasing awareness of KS and its associated symptoms, the need for effective management of hypogonadism and infertility, and the growing availability of advanced hormone therapies.

However, due to the lack of awareness and underdiagnosis of KS, the high cost of hormone therapy, and the potential risks associated with the long-term use of hormone therapy, the market revenue growth is expected to be restrained.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Drug Delivery

Based on drug delivery, the global Klinefelter syndrome hormone therapy market is segmented into oral and topical. Due to ease of application, various formulations, and no requirements of injections, the topical segment accounts for the largest market revenue share.

Segmentation By Distribution Channel

Based on the distribution channel, the global Klinefelter syndrome hormone therapy market is segmented into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The retail pharmacies segment accounts for the largest revenue share as retail pharmacies provide patients with a convenient location to receive their prescription prescriptions, including hormone replacement treatment and are conveniently accessible.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global Klinefelter syndrome hormone therapy market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Due to the improvements in diagnostic methods and rising awareness among medical professionals, North America, with the largest revenue share, dominates the global market.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports studied the global market for Klinefelter syndrome hormone therapy in-depth. We studied the fundamental market characteristics, significant investment sectors, regional growth analytics, revenue estimates, competing market players, and mergers and acquisitions.

