SMBs to benefit from Sage and AWS expanded relationship for faster digital transformation

TORONTO, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage – the leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) – today announces an expanded relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS), focused on helping SMBs speed up their digital transformation and benefit from the latest technology.

The news marks first-time availability on AWS in the US for customers of award-winning accounting software Sage Intacct. Sage Intacct customers now have the expanded flexibility to scale at pace, knowing they’re supported by the availability, reliability, and security delivered by AWS. In addition, AWS customers can now benefit from Sage Intacct on AWS to modernize their finance function, unlock efficiencies by automating finance processes, and save time by making decisions faster using real-time data and insights.

Sage Intacct has expanded regional availability on AWS to the US, after launching in the AWS US West (Oregon) Region. This move enhances existing AWS availability in the AWS Canada (Central) Region, AWS Australia (Sydney) Region, and AWS Europe (Ireland) Region, which also supports Sage Intacct in South Africa. “Providing SMBs with the added flexibility of cloud access to Sage's flagship products on AWS is crucial in helping them digitally transform and future-proof their businesses,” said Eduardo Rosini, the Executive Vice President of Partners & Alliances at Sage. “This relationship between Sage and AWS offers SMBs cutting-edge cloud innovation, real-time access to data analytics and insights, and a modern finance solution with secure and compliant data storage.”

Rachel Skaff, Managing Director, Americas Channel and Partner Sales, AWS, adds: “We’re thrilled to expand our relationship with Sage, helping small and mid-sized businesses accelerate their finance and digital transformation with access to Sage Intacct on AWS. Our secure, scalable, and reliable cloud infrastructure, combined with Sage’s powerful accounting software, will directly help SMBs modernize, and gain access to the latest cloud technology.”

Like customers who will benefit from the new platform in the US, Canadian not-for-profit, Hope’s Home, has been able to take advantage of Sage Intacct powered by AWS. CFO Sudesh Galhenage explained: “It was essential for us have our organization’s data held in a secure environment in Canada. When we learned Sage was working with AWS in Canada, we felt confident moving ahead with our digital transformation initiative.”

With Sage Intacct powered by AWS, SMBs can:

Accelerate growth: Anytime, anywhere access helps SMBs work smarter so they can get business done when and where it suits them. With Sage Intacct on AWS, SMBs can benefit from the flexibility, scalability, and innovation capabilities that AWS provides to grow their businesses.

Unlock efficiency: With access to reports in seconds, SMBs can get all the insights and data needed to make smart decisions. This real-time visibility cuts down the need to check data accuracy, freeing up valuable time. SMBs can manage growing data volumes and different data types with ease, as core finance processes are automated.

Simplify security: Sage’s powerful accounting software can now leverage the security expertise of AWS. SMBs can keep data safe with rigorous security certifications and measures to prevent fraud.

AWS infrastructure supports Sage’s cloud strategy which aims to give customers access to the cloud, making it simpler for them to do business. Sage is dedicated to helping customers understand the benefits of hosting products such as Sage Intacct within efficient cloud environments and working with AWS directly supports this initiative.

