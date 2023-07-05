Limitless X Takes Creative Control; Expands In-House Marketing Team to Build Brands That Matter

LOS ANGELES, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Limitless X Inc (OTCQB: VYBE), an omnipresent direct response marketing company that specializes in developing and marketing health and beauty products through various online platforms, announced today the following:



We will no longer be working with any third-party affiliate networks who do not have control over their creative strategists, content writers and media buyers. This decision was made so that Limitless X can maintain full creative control over brand messaging and customer satisfaction.

Limitless X has thrived with a diverse marketing strategy, utilizing both in-house marketing and third-party affiliate networks to drive new customer acquisitions. Recently, however, the brand consistency and high-quality customer experiences developed and maintained by our in-house team far outweighed the unreliable and unsustainable efforts of third-party networks.

“Our brand is centered around empowering and inspiring our audience. When we work with outside parties, we lose control over marketing content, how our brand is portrayed and the experience customers have. By now handling all marketing in-house, we can craft impactful, authentic messaging and interactions that stay true to who we are. My vision behind Limitless X was to design, develop and go to market with health and beauty products that work, helping people change their lives and reinvent themselves,” said Jas Mathur, CEO of Limitless X.

The in-house marketing team, with complete oversight over creative direction, copy and content, will focus on engaging current customers, attracting new high-quality leads through social media and content marketing, and converting those leads through an optimized customer journey. With full control of the marketing strategy and execution under our CEO’s guidance, Limitless X expects to see higher customer satisfaction and brand loyalty, lower customer acquisition costs, boost in new customers, all while making the company profitable.

As Mathur concludes, “We are committed to our customers and to building genuine, empowering relationships with them. Our team understands our vision, brand and values inside and out, so they are able to design marketing campaigns that resonate in an authentic way. We believe this approach will allow us to scale sustainably while staying true to our mission.”

About Limitless X

Limitless X is a creative and empowering lifestyle agency that specializes in developing and marketing health and beauty products through direct response advertising. We are known for our distinctive and highly successful celebrity-backed online marketing strategies, while our campaigns are designed to elicit an immediate response from consumers, encouraging them to purchase products directly from our brands’ official website(s). We possess unique capabilities to greatly enhance the reputation and impact of brands, due to our extensive knowledge and expertise in digital marketing and our successful track record in launching new consumer products.

Media Contact

media@limitlessx.com

Investor Relations Contact

investors@limitlessx.com

800-736-2030