Alta Copper Commences Trading as “ATCUF” on the OTCQX® Best Market

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alta Copper Corp. (TSX: ATCU; OTCQX: ATCUF; BVL: ATCU) (“Alta Copper” or the “Company”) announces that effective July 3, 2023 the Company has been upgraded from the OTCQB Venture Market to the OTCQX Best Market.



Alta Copper began trading on Monday, July 3, 2023 on OTCQX Best Market under the symbol “ATCUF”. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Best Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“Graduating to the OTCQX Best Market marks yet another milestone for the Company as we advance as an emerging copper developer advancing with the global shift toward electrification and decarbonization while also further enhancing our visibility among US and International investors,” commented Giulio T. Bonifacio, Executive Chair of Alta Copper.

About Alta Copper

Alta Copper is focused on the development of its 100% owned Cañariaco advanced staged copper project. Cañariaco comprises 97 square kilometers of highly prospective land located 150 kilometers northeast of the City of Chiclayo, Peru, which include the Cañariaco Norte deposit, Cañariaco Sur deposit and Quebrada Verde prospect, all within a 4km NE-SW trend in northern Peru’s prolific mining district. Cañariaco is one of the largest copper deposits in the Americas not held by a major.

