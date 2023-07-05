Motorcycle Battery Market Shows Impressive Growth, USD 9,988.58 Million By 2030

New York, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consegic Business Intelligence reports that the Motorcycle Battery Market was valued at USD 7,402.93 Million in 2022 and is expected to exceed USD 9,988.58 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 3.9%.

Motorcycle batteries are devices that primarily convert chemical energy into electrical energy for supplying electrical power to start and operate the motorcycle engine. Motorcycle batteries are utilized in motorcycles, sports bikes, scooters, and electric bikes among others. The high reliability, ease of installation, high energy density, and good load characteristics make it ideal for installation in motorcycles.



Get Sample Report@ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/request-sample/1107

The rising utilization of motorcycle batteries in two-wheelers is one of the key factors driving market growth. Moreover, the increasing two-wheeler production, rising disposable income, and growing adoption of two-wheelers for transportation is propelling the market demand for motorcycle batteries. For instance, according to the Mega Chinamotor, the total production motorcycles in China reached up to 20.19 million in 2021, representing a year-on-year growth of 12.98%. Therefore, the rising two-wheeler production is driving the utilization of motorcycle batteries for powering the engine and other electric components of motorcycles, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Additionally, the rising application of motorcycle batteries in electric bikes is expected to promote potential opportunities for the growth of the motorcycle battery market. Motorcycle batteries including lithium-ion batteries are often installed in electric bikes. The features of motorcycle batteries including high energy density, minimal maintenance, superior performance, and the capability to manage high charge/discharge cycles are primary determinants increasing its application electric bikes. However, limitations associated with motorcycle batteries are hindering the growth of the market.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 9,988.58 Million Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 3.9% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players KOYO BATTERY CO. LTD, GS Yuasa International Ltd., Batterie Unibat, BS BATTERY, Leoch International Technology Limited Inc., Exide Technologies, Robert Bosch LLC, DYNAVOLT TECH Co Ltd., SF Batteries, and Johnson Controls By Type Lithium-ion Battery and Lead Acid Battery By Vehicle Type Motorcycle, Sports Bike, Scooter, and Electric Bike Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more By Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Immediate Delivery Available, Buy Now @ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/secure-checkout/1107

Motorcycle Battery Market Growth Drivers:

Rising production of two wheelers is driving the market growth.

The growing popularity of sports bike is spurring the market growth of motorcycle batteries.

Restraints

Limitations associated with the technology of the batteries are restraining the growth of the market.

Opportunities

The rising application of motorcycle batteries in electric bikes is expected to promote potential opportunities for growth of the motorcycle battery market.

Global Motorcycle Battery Market Segmentation Details:

Based on type, the lithium-ion battery segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. The benefits of lithium-ion batteries including high energy density, minimal maintenance, high performance, and the capability of handling higher number of charge and discharge cycles are prime aspects driving the growth of the segment. Moreover, the increasing utilization of lithium-ion batteries in motorbikes and electric bikes is driving the growth of the lithium-ion battery segment.

Based on vehicle type, the motorcycle segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022. Motorcycle batteries are employed for providing electric power to start and run the motorcycle’s engine along with operating lighting and other electrical components of the motorcycle. Factors including the growing pace of urbanization, increasing traffic congestion, and rising demand for compact mode of transportation are key prospects boosting the growth of the motorcycle segment.

Browse Full Report & TOC @ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/motorcycle-battery-market

Based on region, North American region accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The rising pace of industrialization, expansion of motorcycle manufacturing facilities, and growing adoption of sports bikes in the region are driving the growth of motorcycle battery market in North America. Moreover, the rising investments in manufacturing of electric bikes among others are expected to boost the growth of the market in North America during the forecast period.

Recent Developments

In December 2021, Tata AutoComp GY Batteries Private Ltd., an equity-method affiliate of GS Yuasa International Ltd subsidiary, announced its expansion to establish a production system that is capable of manufacturing 8.4 million lead-acid motorcycle batteries every year.

Key Market Highlights

The global motorcycle battery market size is estimated to reach USD 9,988.58 Million by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

Globally, motorcycle battery market is divided based on the type into lithium-ion battery and lead acid battery.

In the context of vehicle type, the market is separated into motorcycle, sports bike, scooter, and electric bike.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

North America and Asia-Pacific are estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the large presence of market players combined with high expenditures on technological advancements in motorcycle battery market.

List of Major Global Motorcycle Battery Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

• KOYO BATTERY Co. Ltd.

• GS Yuasa International Ltd.

• Batterie Unibat

• BS BATTERY

• Leoch International Technology Limited Inc.

• Exide Technologies

• Robert Bosch LLC

• DYNAVOLT TECH Co Ltd.

• SF Batteries

• Johnson Controls

Global Motorcycle Battery Market Segmentation:

By Type

Lithium-ion Battery

Lead Acid Battery

By Vehicle Type Motorcycle Sports Bike Scooter Electric Bike



Request for Customization @ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/request-customization/1107

Key Questions Covered in the Motorcycle Battery Market Report

What is motorcycle battery?

- A motorcycle battery refers to a device that utilizes a reversible chemical interaction between the lead and acid in the battery for the storage and supply of electrical energy.

What is the dominating segment in the motorcycle battery market by type?

- In 2022, the lithium-ion battery segment accounted for the highest market share in the overall motorcycle battery market.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region will have the largest impact on the motorcycle battery growth in the coming years?

- North America accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The rising pace of industrialization, expansion of motorcycle manufacturing facilities, and growing adoption of sports bikes are key factors driving the growth of the regional market.

Which region/country is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2030?

- Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register fastest CAGR growth during the forecast period due to rapid pace of urbanization and rising demand and production of two-wheelers in the region.

Our Other Research Reports here:-

Global Anti-Reflective Glass Market Analysis & Industry Forecast To 2023 - 2030

Global Barcode Readers Market Analysis & Industry Forecast To 2023 - 2030

Global Automotive Electric Vacuum Pump (EVP) Market Analysis & Industry Forecast To 2023 - 2030

Global OBD Telematics Market Analysis & Industry Forecast To 2023 - 2030

Global Platform Screen Doors Market Analysis & Industry Forecast To 2023 - 2030

About Consegic Business Intelligence Pvt Ltd.

Consegic Business Intelligence Pvt Ltd . is the leading research industry that offers contextual and data-centric research services to its customers across the globe. The firm assists its clients to strategize business policies and accomplish sustainable growth in their respective market domains. The industry provides consulting services, syndicated research reports, and customized research reports.

Topnotch research organizations and institutions to comprehend the regional and global commercial status use the data produced by Consegic Business Intelligence Our reports comprise in-depth analytical and statistical analysis on various industries in the foremost countries around the globe.

Press Releases: - https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/press-release/motorcycle-battery-market

Contact:

Consegic Business intelligence Pvt Ltd.

Contact no.: (US) (505) 715-4344