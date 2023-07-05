Halo Top Canada Unveils Feel Good Summer Campaign and Offers Chance to Win a Blissful Weekend Getaway at the Elora Mills Hotel and Spa

Toronto, On, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halo Top Canada will be “Saying Halo to Summer” and reminding consumers to Feel Good when enjoying their delicious guilt-free frozen treats. Get ready for a sizzling summer sensation as Halo Top takes centre stage!

Brace yourself as they unveil their showstopper of the Feel Good Summer Campaign: a colossal 10-foot balloon shaped like a delectable, salted caramel tub. This larger-than-life treat will be making a grand appearance at exclusive spots across Ontario.

From July 8 to August 13 the giant tub will be making its rounds to Liberty Village, St Lawrence Market, Kensington Market, Trinity Bellwoods, Burlington Beach, Hamilton Beach, Jack Darling Park, Port Credit, High Park, and the Beaches distributing Halo Top coupons, enabling consumers to indulge in their own delicious tubs of this better for you frozen treat.

To make things even sweeter… say Halo to some major you time! Halo Top is hosting a contest for a weekend getaway at the Elora Mill Hotel & Spa. One lucky winner and their guest will receive a two-night getaway, complete with transportation, spa treatments, and meals. This historic property, situated on the rocky narrows of the Grand River, is one of Ontario’s most magnificent escapes, offering luxury amenities mixed with the pastoral landscape of nature.

Entering the contest is simple and accessible to all Halo Top Fans across Canada. Participants can visit promotions.halotop.ca for contest details and instructions on how to enter. Everyone that enters will also receive a $2 coupon off their next Halo Top purchase.

The Halo Top Canada Feel Good Summer Campaign is a celebration of taking time to treat yourself and others, while remaining playful, confident, and positive. With 12 delicious flavours in Canada, there is a frozen treat for everyone to enjoy. Halo Top delivers great taste beyond expectation and is surprisingly better for you with the nutritional profile being low in calories, fat, and sugar, and high in protein.

