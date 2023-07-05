Non-Plastic Bag of Healthy Alternatives: Non-PVC IV Bags Market Set to Soar Past USD 3.97 Billion by 2030

Westford, USA, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Non-PVC IV Bags Market , increasing adoption of non-PVC IV bags by hospitals and healthcare facilities, growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable healthcare packaging solutions, development of innovative materials and manufacturing techniques for non-PVC IV bags, rising awareness among healthcare professionals and patients about the benefits of non-PVC alternatives, expansion of the non-PVC IV bags market into new geographical regions, collaborations and partnerships between manufacturers and healthcare providers to promote non-PVC options, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Non-PVC IV bags are intravenous bags that are made from materials other than polyvinyl chloride (PVC). PVC is a synthetic plastic that has been linked to a number of health concerns, including cancer and reproductive problems. Non-PVC IV bags are typically made from materials such as polyolefins, polyurethane, and polyethersulfone, which are considered to be less harmful to human health. These bags are becoming increasingly popular as more people become aware of the potential health risks associated with PVC. They are also used by people who have allergies or sensitivities to PVC.

Prominent Players in Non-PVC IV Bags Market

Baxter

ICU Medical

Fresenius Kabi

B. Braun

Nipro

Hospira

Amcor

Aptar Group

West Pharmaceutical Services

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Metrex Research Corporation

Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Cardinal Health

BD Medical

Gerresheimer

Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Co., Ltd.

Suzhou Pharmaceutical Glass Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Pharmaceutical Glass Co., Ltd.

Polyolefin-based bags Demand to grow substantially in the Forecast Period

Polyolefin-based bags dominated the global online market as they are widely used for their safety and compatibility. They meet the regulatory requirements and guidelines set by regulatory bodies, ensuring their safety and quality standards. This compliance enhances their adoption by healthcare facilities, as they can confidently use these bags without concerns about regulatory non-compliance.

Non-PVC IC Bags is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the Non-PVC IC bag is the leading segment due to the increasing demand for hospital based usage. In addition, hospitals prioritize patient safety and care, making them inclined to adopt non-PVC IV bags. These bags are considered safer due to their non-reactive and inert nature, minimizing the risk of leaching or chemical interactions with medications. The use of non-PVC IV bags aligns with hospitals' commitment to providing safe and effective treatment options to patients.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Stringent Regulatory Standards

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on regulatory standards. The region has a highly developed healthcare infrastructure, comprising hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. These facilities have the capacity to cater to a large patient population, resulting in a higher demand for non-PVC IV bags.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Non-PVC IV Bags market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Non-PVC IV Bags.

Key Developments in Non-PVC IV Bags Market

In March 2023, ICU Medical, Inc. acquired Rusoma Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. for $100 million. Rusoma is an Indian company that specializes in the development and manufacturing of non-PVC IV bags. This acquisition will allow ICU Medical to expand its reach into the growing Indian market and strengthen its position in the global non-PVC IV bags market.

In April 2023, Fresenius Kabi AG acquired JW Life Science for $70 million. JW Life Science is a Korean company that specializes in the development and manufacturing of non-PVC IV bags. This acquisition will allow Fresenius Kabi to expand its portfolio of non-PVC IV bags and strengthen its position in the Asian market.

Key Questions Answered in Non-PVC IV Bags Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

