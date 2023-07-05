New York, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Operator business services for SMEs: worldwide forecast 2022–2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472512/?utm_source=GNW
"Many operators have increased their focus on the SME segment, hoping to gain from the forecast growth for IT solutions and the data connectivity that supports them."
This report provides an outlook on the worldwide telecoms and ICT services market for micro, small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) (businesses with up to 250 employees). It contains global and regional forecasts for fixed and mobile voice and data network services, as well as ICT services such as security, co-location and hosting, unified communications and cloud services.
Please also see our companion forecast: Operator business services for large enterprises: worldwide forecast 2022–2027.
This report provides:
- forecasts for operator services to large enterprises including fixed and mobile voice and data services, IoT connectivity services and ICT services such as security, unified communications and cloud services
- a worldwide forecast and eight regional breakdowns
- quantification of revenue, the number of connections or users, and ARPU for each service
- an estimate of the total market for ICT services addressable by operators and the likely share achievable by them for seven service categories
- demographic data on the number of employees, enterprises and sites within each business size segment (note that we include entities in the governmental and public sectors).
Coverage
Geographical coverage
Regions modelled
- Western Europe
- Central and Eastern Europe
- Developed Asia–Pacific
- Emerging Asia–Pacific
- North America
- Latin America
- Middle East and North Africa
- Sub-Saharan Africa
Business size segments
- Micro (0–9 employees)
- Small (10–49 employees)
- Medium (50–249 employees)
Services
Mobile
- Handset voice
- Handset messaging
- Handset data
- Mobile broadband
- IoT connectivity
Fixed
- Narrowband voice
- VoBB
- ADSL/SDSL, vDSL, FTTP/B, cable, FWA, other fixed broadband
- Dedicated connections: below 100Mbit/s, 100Mbit/s and up to 1Gbit/s, and at least 1Gbit/s
Other business services
- Unified communications (UC) and hosted voice
- Security
- Co-location and hosting
- Software-as-a-service (SaaS)
- Infrastructure-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service (IaaS/PaaS)
- Enterprise mobility
- Desktop management
