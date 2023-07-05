Global Cloud Native Application Protection Platform Market Projects to Grow Considerably and Exhibit a Robust CAGR of 10.1% with a Valuation of USD 14.35 Bn by 2032 Driven by Demand Across Several Industries, Estimates Extrapolate

Dubai, UAE, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report published by Extrapolate Cloud Native Application Protection Platform Market size was valued at USD 5.48 Bn in 2022 and is estimated to reach a valuation of USD 14.35 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of roughly 10.1% from 2023-2032. The considerable surge in cyber threats in recent years has contributed to the growth of the cloud-native application protection platform market (CNAPP). In several industries, including BFSI, healthcare, retail, e-commerce, and telecommunication, there is a substantial increase in demand for CNAPP.

To safeguard cloud-native solutions at every stage of their lifecycle, from development to production, cloud-native application protection platforms (CNAPPs) have been developed. These platforms offer a wide variety of security and compliance capabilities.

CNAPPs can proactively scan, detect, and handle security and compliance issues throughout the development lifecycle by integrating with CI/CD pipelines and safeguarding both private and public cloud environments and on-premises settings. CNAPPs are particularly helpful in contexts with serverless functions and container services since they emphasize runtime security less. These platforms can reduce risks by avoiding incorrect configuration of components, including secrets, containers, Kubernetes clusters, and cloud workloads.

Competitive Landscape

The global cloud-native application protection platform market is highly competitive, with the presence of several key participants leading the market. Leading players actively focus on several key business strategies to strengthen their market position. A few of the strategies implemented by these players include partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and events.

Some of the major players dominating the cloud native application protection platform market share include

IBM Corporation

Zscaler, Inc.

Radware

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

CrowdStrike

Palo Alto Networks

Skyhigh Security

Trend Micro Incorporated

Aqua Security Software Ltd.

Qualys, Inc.

Cloud4C

SentinelOne

Sophos Ltd.

Fortinet, Inc.

RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY

Imperva

Market Segmentation

By Vertical

BFSI

IT & Telecommunications

Retail

Healthcare

Others

By Offering

Solution

Services

Growing Adoption of CSPM Solutions by Several Businesses to Boost Market Growth

The solution segment is anticipated to lead the cloud-native application protection platform market due to companies' growing adoption of CSPM (Cloud Security Posture Management). This is primarily attributed to its ability to offer extensive controls and support for multi-cloud environments. Furthermore, the development of the cloud-native application protection platforms market is projected to be fueled by numerous businesses' efforts to include advanced features into CSPM to improve network security solutions and systems.

For instance, in October 2022, Microsoft released two new services for their Cloud security platform, Microsoft Defender for Microsoft Defender CSPM and DevOps, both of which were intended to enhance security by decreasing vulnerabilities and preventing attacks.

By Deployment



Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Deployment of Public Cloud to Gain Traction as Data Center Maintenance Cost Rises

The public cloud segment is predicted to dominate the market during the forecast period due to rising data center maintenance costs that are prompting companies to adopt public cloud strategies. Furthermore, the segment's growth is anticipated to be bolstered by companies implementing public cloud solutions to boost competitiveness and complete digital transformation.

For instance, Walmart created its cloud platform, connecting two public cloud service providers. This implementation of a multi-cloud architecture not only expedited work processes but also resulted in cost reduction. Overall, the increase in data center maintenance costs is likely to hasten the growth of the public cloud segment.

Recent Industry Developments:



Data loss prevention (DLP) and ThreatLabz threat intelligence are two new features added to Zscaler Posture Control in March 2023. These features will improve the platform's ability to safeguard cloud-native applications, which are supported by the largest security cloud in the world.

Surge in Adoption of Cloud Technologies in North America to Fuel Market Growth



North America is the leading market for cloud-native application protection platforms due to the increasing adoption of cloud technology as a substitute for current systems and the rising demand for cloud security platforms among American businesses. Top technology companies are also introducing advanced security solutions to strengthen security measures, which is anticipated to boost regional market growth further.

For instance, to help American executives manage security visibility for cloud workloads and applications, leading IT and technology consultancy Deloitte launched its Cloud Security Management service in May 2022. This initiative exemplifies the growing significance of cutting-edge cybersecurity measures in the cloud computing industry.

The region has further witnessed major digitalization and cloud technology adoption. As a result, organizations are increasingly adopting cloud services to replace conventional solutions, which has led to a progressive change in IT spending on system infrastructure. The presence of major market players that provide cloud-native security solutions in the region, has aided the market to expand across North America.

