VCSEL (Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser) Market to Reach $4.6Bn by 2030 at 17% CAGR with Single Mode Segment Driving Growth During 2023–2030 | The Insight Partners

Pune, India, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser (VCSEL) Market Size Report, Forecast to 2030 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Material, Data Rate, wavelength, Application, and End-use Industry”, the market size was valued at US$ 1.36 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 4.66 Billion by 2030; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 17.0% from 2023 to 2030.





Download Sample Pages: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPEL00002373/







Global Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 1.361 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by US$ 4.663 Billion by 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 17.0% from 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 239 No. of Tables 168 No. of Charts & Figures 115 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, Material, Data Rate, Wavelength, Application, and End-use Industry Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Browse key market insights spread across 239 pages with 168 lists of tables & 115 lists of figures from the report, "Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser (VCSEL) Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Single Mode and Multi-Mode), Material [Gallium Arsenide (GaAs), Indium Phosphide (InP), and Others], Data Rate (Up to 10 GBPS, 10.1 to 25 GBPS, and Above 25 GBPS), Wavelength [Red, Near Infrared (NIR), and Short Wave Infrared (SWIR)], Application (Sensing, Data Communication, Industrial Heating & Printing, and Others), and End-use Industry (Mobile & Consumer, Telecom & Infrastructure, Industrial, Defense & Aerospace, Medical, and Automotive & Mobility)" in detail along with the table of contents: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/vertical-cavity-surface-emitting-laser-vcsel-market







The VCSEL market in North America is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. These countries are a hub of technological development in the region. The manufacturing industry is one of the significant contributors to the region’s economy. Thus, governments of various countries in the region are investing in the development of the manufacturing industry. In January 2021, the US President announced plans to strengthen the manufacturing sector in the country under the “Made in America” initiative, which focused on making technologically advanced and automated manufacturing sectors. The President announced the allocation of US$ 300 billion for R&D activities, and the inclusion of advanced technologies to boost the country's production output. These technological advancements, including automation, can increase the revenue of manufacturing companies, leading to the adoption of automation by manufacturing facilities.

In addition, VCSELs are widely used in light detection and ranging (LiDAR)-based technologies to measure or sense the ranges and distances in sensing applications. Thus, the rising adoption of automation in manufacturing facilities fuels the demand for LiDAR-based systems. To cater to this demand, market players are launching VCSEL products that can be used in vehicle automation systems. In January 2022, Lumentum Operations LLC, a US-based provider of VCSEL arrays, partnered with HESAI, a global leader in 3D light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions. This partnership aims to develop hybrid solid-state LiDAR AT128 for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), which are equipped with VCSEL-based designs to attain high-affordability, automotive grade reliability, and consistency requirements. The use of VCSEL array light sources improves the scalability of LiDAR, which increases the demand for the above applications by the end-users. Thus, such partnerships are contributing to the VCSEL market growth in North America.

Global VCSEL Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Lumentum Holdings, Coherent Corp, Trumpf, Broadcom Inc., and Ams-Osram AG are among the leading market players profiled in the VCSEL market report. Several other essential market players were analyzed for a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem. The report provides detailed market insights, which help the key players strategize their market growth. A few developments are mentioned below:

In February 2023, Coherent introduced 100G PAM4 vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) and photodiode (PD) arrays for 800G short-reach datacom pluggable transceivers and active optical cables (AOCs).

In March 2022, 760nm and 763nm VCSELs from TRUMPF were launched with spectroscopic oxygen sensing. The innovative solution can be applied in industrial, medical, and automotive settings. Additionally, the novel VCSEL system has active temperature control and polarization.





Speak to Research Expert: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPEL00002373/





Global VCSEL Market: Industry Overview

The VCSEL market is segmented on the basis of type, material, data rate, wavelength, application, and end-use industry. Based on type, the VCSEL market is bifurcated into single mode and multi-mode. Based on material, the VCSEL market is segmented into gallium arsenide (GaAs), indium phosphide (InP), and others. By data rate, the VCSEL market is categorized into up to 10 gbps, 10.1 to 25 gbps, and above 25 gbps.

Based on wavelength, the VCSEL market is categorized into red, near-infrared (NIR), and short-wave infrared (SWIR). Based on application, the VCSEL market is categorized into sensing, data communication, industrial heating & printing, and others. Based on the end-use industry, the VCSEL market is categorized into mobile & consumer, telecom & infrastructure, industrial, defense & aerospace, medical, and automotive & mobility. By region, the VCSEL market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Vertical cavity surface emitting laser (VCSEL) is a type of semiconductor laser diode that emits the laser beam in a perpendicular direction from the surface, unlike edge-emitting laser diodes that emit from surfaces formed by cleaving the individual chip out of a wafer. The rising use of digitization, the Internet of Things (IoT), AI, and big data generates a huge amount of data that needs to be processed, stored, and analyzed in real-time. The adoption of IoT and cloud technologies has increased the number of interconnected devices and systems, resulting in a mounting need for high speed, low latency, and better network connectivity. Thus, the rising data generation led to the construction of data centers to handle large data volumes. For instance, in December 2021, NEXTDC LTD, a data center service provider, opened its first edge data center in Queensland to provide low-latency and data center services across Australia. In October 2022, the company invested US$ 1.5 billion to launch a 100,000-square-meter data center in Melbourne.

The increasing number of data centers has upsurged the need for high data transmission speed to maintain and manage data centers. The ability of VCSEL to emit light at high speeds makes it one of the ideal options for high-speed data transmission applications. Thus, the rising demand for VCSEL for the optical interconnect infrastructures in data centers is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the VCSEL market growth in the coming years.





Buy Premium Copy of Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser Market Growth Report (2023-2030) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPEL00002373/











Go through further research published by The Insight Partners: (Purchase with 10% Instant Discount):

VCSEL for Data Communication Market - The VCSEL for data communication market was valued at US$ 284.05 million in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 1,135.68 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.7% during 2020–2027.

IoT Sensors Market - The IoT sensors market accounted to US$ 9.46 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 65.79 Bn by 2027.

Tunable Lasers Market - The tunable lasers market is expected to grow from US$ 1,000.1 million in 2021 to US$ 1,888.7 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2021–2028.

Embedded Die Packaging Technology Market - The embedded die packaging technology market was valued at US$ 63.40 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 242.80 million by 2028. The embedded die packaging technology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Mammography Systems Market - The mammography systems market size is expected to grow from US$ 2,172.8 million in 2019 to US$ 3,790.5 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2027.









About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/vertical-cavity-surface-emitting-laser-vcsel-market

