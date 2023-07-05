TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 04.2023

05.07.2023

TRESU Investment Holding A/S – adjustment to full year 2023 guidance

TRESU Investment Holding A/S today announces an adjustment to full year guidance for 2023 mainly driven by continued long lead times on electrical components which has caused further delays in customer deliveries and projects execution.

The delays have also caused extra costs for two projects to minimize the impacts of the delays for the customers.

As a result, we are adjusting our expectations for full-year 2023 organic growth to 15-25% (previously: 30-40%) and given lower sales and additional resources to force progress on projects we expect our adjusted EBITDA margin to approximately 6-8% (previously: 7-12%). We are expecting cash flow generation from ordinary operating activities to be negative (previously: neutral).

Christian Jacob Flarup

CEO, TRESU

For further details, please contact:

CEO, Christian Jacob Flarup, phone: +45 2027 7971

CFO, Torben Børsting, phone: +45 5130 2780