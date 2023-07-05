New York, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Latin America telecoms market: trends and forecasts 2022–2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05160341/?utm_source=GNW
Telecoms service revenue in Latin America (LATAM) will grow during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for mobile data and the expanding availability of FTTP/B services.
This report and associated data annex provide:
- a 5-year forecast of around 200 mobile and fixed KPIs for Latin America as a whole and for six key countries
- an in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of mobile and fixed service, and for key countries
- an overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, in order to highlight similarities and differences by means of a cross-country comparison
- a summary of results and key implications for mobile and fixed operators.
Geographical coverage
Region modelled
Countries modelled individually
Latin America (LATAM)
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Chile
- Colombia
- Mexico
- Peru
Key performance indicators
Connections
- Mobile:
- total (handset plus mobile broadband, excluding IoT), total including IoT, business
- handset: smartphone, basic, smartphone share of handsets
- mobile broadband
- total, handset and broadband: 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G (and 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G share)
- total and handset: prepaid, contract and prepaid share
- IoT
- penetration: total, prepaid, contract, handset, smartphone, mobile broadband, IoT
- Fixed:
- voice: narrowband, VoBB, dial-up
- broadband: ADSL/VDSL, FTTP/B, cable modem, FWA, 5G FWA, other technologies, total business connections
- penetration: voice, broadband (business sites and households)
- Pay TV
- operator, traditional
Traffic
- Outgoing minutes (fixed and mobile), MoU
- Cellular data and messaging traffic
Network-independent metrics
- GDP
- Population
- Households
- Business sites
- Exchange rates
Service revenue
- Mobile:
- total
- share of GDP
- per capita per month
- prepaid, contract, prepaid share
- 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G (and 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G share)
- Fixed:
- total (retail plus wholesale)
- share of GDP
- per capita per month
Retail revenue
- Mobile:
- total
- share of GDP
- per capita per month
- per GB
- 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G (and 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G share)
- voice, voice per minute
- data, data per GB
- handset: total, voice, messaging, data, prepaid, contract, prepaid share
- mobile broadband
- IoT
- Fixed:
- total
- share of GDP
- per capita per month
- voice
- dedicated connections
- broadband: ADSL/VDSL, FTTP/B, cable modem, FWA, 5G FWA, other technologies
- ICT services
- Pay TV
- operator, traditional
Wholesale revenue
- Mobile
- Fixed
ASPU
- Mobile:
- total
- voice
- data
- mobile broadband
- IoT
- handset: total, prepaid, contract, voice, messaging, data
- Fixed:
- voice
- broadband: ADSL/VDSL, FTTP/B, cable modem, FWA, 5G FWA, other technologies
ARPU
- Mobile:
- total
- prepaid, contract
- 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05160341/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________