Latin America telecoms market: trends and forecasts 2022–2027

Telecoms service revenue in Latin America (LATAM) will grow during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for mobile data and the expanding availability of FTTP/B services.



This report and associated data annex provide:





a 5-year forecast of around 200 mobile and fixed KPIs for Latin America as a whole and for six key countries

an in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of mobile and fixed service, and for key countries

an overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, in order to highlight similarities and differences by means of a cross-country comparison

a summary of results and key implications for mobile and fixed operators.



Geographical coverage



Region modelled



Countries modelled individually



Latin America (LATAM)

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Mexico

Peru

Key performance indicators







Connections





Mobile: total (handset plus mobile broadband, excluding IoT), total including IoT, business handset: smartphone, basic, smartphone share of handsets mobile broadband total, handset and broadband: 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G (and 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G share) total and handset: prepaid, contract and prepaid share IoT penetration: total, prepaid, contract, handset, smartphone, mobile broadband, IoT

Fixed: voice: narrowband, VoBB, dial-up broadband: ADSL/VDSL, FTTP/B, cable modem, FWA, 5G FWA, other technologies, total business connections penetration: voice, broadband (business sites and households)

Pay TV operator, traditional



Traffic





Outgoing minutes (fixed and mobile), MoU

Cellular data and messaging traffic

Network-independent metrics





GDP

Population

Households

Business sites

Exchange rates



Service revenue





Mobile: total share of GDP per capita per month prepaid, contract, prepaid share 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G (and 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G share)

Fixed: total (retail plus wholesale) share of GDP per capita per month



Retail revenue





Mobile: total share of GDP per capita per month per GB 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G (and 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G share) voice, voice per minute data, data per GB handset: total, voice, messaging, data, prepaid, contract, prepaid share mobile broadband IoT

Fixed: total share of GDP per capita per month voice dedicated connections broadband: ADSL/VDSL, FTTP/B, cable modem, FWA, 5G FWA, other technologies

ICT services

Pay TV operator, traditional



Wholesale revenue





Mobile

Fixed

ASPU





Mobile: total voice data mobile broadband IoT handset: total, prepaid, contract, voice, messaging, data

Fixed: voice broadband: ADSL/VDSL, FTTP/B, cable modem, FWA, 5G FWA, other technologies



ARPU





Mobile: total prepaid, contract 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G





