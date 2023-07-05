Qatar Construction Market Volumes to Reach USD 89.27 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Qatar Construction Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 57.68 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 9.13% during the forecast period.



With Qatar's 2050 Transport Plan, 22 new projects totaling to USD 2.7 billion are expected to be awarded in 2023. Qatar has swiftly developed its infrastructure, making it a popular travel destination. The development includes a metro system, cutting-edge highways, the Museum of Islamic Art, and the spectacular National Museum of Qatar.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 57.68 billion Market Size (2028) USD 89.27 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 9.13% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Qatari government’s focus on modernizing infrastructure Government’s focus on diversifying the country’s economy by turning away from its dependence on the oil and gas sector

Who are the Top Companies in the Qatar Construction Market?



The Qatar construction market is fragmented in nature, with the presence of both local and regional players. Qatar has undertaken diverse large-scale infrastructure projects and invited the participation of many international companies.

The significant players holding the Qatar construction market are:

QD-SBG Construction WLL

Gulf Contracting Co. WLL

Qatari Diar Vinci Construction (QDVC) QSC

HBK Contracting Co. WLL

AlJaber Engineering WLL

Redco Construction - Almana

Boom Construction Co.

UrbaCon Trading & Contracting WLL

PORR AG

Besix Group

Midmac Contracting Co. WLL

Other Reports That Might Be of Your Interest:

Spain Construction Market Report - The Spanish construction market is estimated to register a CAGR of more than 2.5% during the forecast period.

- The Spanish construction market is estimated to register a CAGR of more than 2.5% during the forecast period. Kuwait Construction Market Report - The Kuwait Construction Market size is estimated at USD 13.16 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 17.55 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.93% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Key Highlights from the Qatar Construction Market Report :

Qatari Government’s Focus on the Construction Sector

The Qatari government is focused on developing infrastructure and diversifying the economy by turning away from its dependence on the oil and gas sector. To diversify its economy, the government has opened economic free zones attracting multinational companies.

Qatar is continuously investing in modernizing its infrastructure in order to develop into a major global transportation hub. Topmost priorities include the development of airports, a broad metropolitan network, upgraded roadways, and emerging cities.

Thriving Realty Aiding the Construction Sector

The construction and realty sector possibilities are promising, notably outside the capital of Qatar. Compared to an overall decline, there was a substantial year-on-year increase in the number of building permits issued in the five municipalities in October 2021.

According to the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA), in October 2021, Qatar issued 685 building permits. Al Daayen, Al Rayyan, and Al Wakraa municipalities constituted as much as 65% of the total.

What are the Latest Developments in the Qatar Construction Market?

In November 2022, Tadmur Trading collaborated with Henkel Polybit, the world's chief producer of waterproofing and construction chemical products, to supply the local market with Henkel Polybit's premium line of building chemicals.

In January 2022, the Qatari transport minister reported the construction of the 2,177 km Gulf Railway, which would link the country with neighboring Saudi Arabia. The project is envisioned to cost USD 250 billion. This amount will be split among the six nations based on the length of the rail network within their respective territories.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Qatar Construction Market Based on Type:

By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Commercial Construction Residential Construction Industrial Construction Infrastructure (Transportation) Construction Energy and Utilities Construction



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Qatar Construction Market Report (2023-2028) .

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:

Latin America Residential Construction Market Report - The Latin America residential construction market is poised to register a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

- The Latin America residential construction market is poised to register a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Turkey Commercial Construction Market Report – The Turkey commercial construction market is estimated to register a CAGR of greater than 5% during the forecast period.

– The Turkey commercial construction market is estimated to register a CAGR of greater than 5% during the forecast period. Japan Construction Market Report - The Japanese construction market is estimated to record a CAGR of greater than 4% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the industry’s competitive landscape.

Attachment