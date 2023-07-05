GCC Warehousing and Distribution Logistics Market Revenues to Reach USD 21.13 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " GCC Warehousing and Distribution Logistics Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 14.69 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 7.54% during the forecast period.

The demand for warehousing is increasing in GCC countries, driven by the growth in the e-commerce sector. Companies are investing in inventory storage and logistics with the support of technological advancements. Overall, the GCC warehousing and distribution logistics market is expecting substantial growth in the coming years, boosted by the increasing interest in warehouse automation systems.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 14.69 billion Market Size (2028) USD 21.13 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 7.54% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Growth of the e-commerce sector. Growing investments in inventory logistics and storage.



Who are the Top Companies in the GCC Warehousing and Distribution Logistics Market?

The GCC warehousing and distribution logistics market is moderately fragmented and highly competitive. The majority of the market share is held only by a handful of companies, and the competition from global service providers is increasing. Logistics players are focusing on improving operational efficiency and optimizing the performance of assets to stay ahead of the competition.

The most significant players in the GCC warehousing and distribution logistics market in 2023 are,

DHL Group

Agility Logistics

GWC (Gulf Warehousing Company)

DB Schenker Logistics

UPS

Aramex Logistics

Ceva Logistics

Al-Futtaime Logistics

Global Shipping and Logistics

Integrated National Logistics

FedEx

Barq Express

TNS

GAC

LSC Logistics and Warehousing Co.

Kuehne + Nagel



Key Highlights from the GCC Warehousing and Distribution Logistics Market Report :

Increasing Demand in Kuwait

Kuwait is ranked fourth in the warehousing and distribution logistics markets in GCC. India is a crucial trading partner of Kuwait.

Warehousing management in Kuwait is anticipated to witness significant changes in the near future, adopting energy-efficient and biodegradable technologies.



Growth of E-commerce in the Region

The e-commerce sector in GCC is proliferating, with the United Arab Emirates leading in front. Saudi Arabia is the largest and fastest-growing e-commerce market in the region, and it is likely to continue to do so.

Factors like good internet penetration, high per capita income, and social media penetration are expected to lead the market forward.



What are the Latest Developments in the GCC Warehousing and Distribution Logistics Market?

In October 2022, Edamah held a ceremony for its Sitra Logistics Park, a top-notch warehouse facility in Bahrain's logistics sector. Trident Warehousing signed a ten-year lease for an 8,137 square-meter building for USD 7 million.

In September 2022, International Maritime Industries (IMI), the largest shipyard in the MENA region, and Bahri Logistics, one of Bahri's business groups, announced a long-term deal to improve their supply chain through cutting-edge storage and logistics services.



Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the GCC Warehousing and Distribution Logistics Market Based on Country.

By Country (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Qatar Kuwait Oman Bahrain



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the GCC Warehousing and Distribution Logistics Market Report (2023-2028) .

