Asia-Pacific Construction Chemicals Market Revenues to Reach USD 37.81 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Asia-Pacific Construction Chemicals Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 27.56 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 6.53% during the forecast period.

The construction industry in Asia-Pacific is recovering well from the setbacks of COVID-19, driven by increasing infrastructure investments. This growth is poised to bring more growth opportunities for the construction chemical industry in the region. Currently, the residential segment is dominating the market, but the industrial segment is looking positively toward the highest growth rates over the coming years.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 27.56 billion Market Size (2028) USD 37.81 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 6.53% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The overall growth of the global construction sector. Increasing FDIs in India and Southeast Asian countries.



Who are the Top Companies in the Asia-Pacific Construction Chemicals Market?

The Asia-Pacific construction chemicals market is fragmented, with the top eight companies accounting only for 15% of the total market.

The notable players in the Asia-Pacific construction chemicals market in 2023 are:

3M

Arkema Group

Ashland

BASF SE

Bolton Group

Cementaid (NSW) Pty Ltd

Chryso

CICO Group

Dow

Fosroc Inc.

Franklin International

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Holcim

MAPEI SpA

MUHU Construction Materials Co. Ltd

Nouryon

Pidilite Industries Limited

RPM International Inc.

Sika AG

Thermax Global



Key Highlights from the Asia-Pacific Construction Chemicals Market Report :

Concrete Admixtures and Cement Grinding Aids in High Demand

Concrete admixtures improve the quality, workability, and setting time of concrete mixes while reducing construction costs.

The fast-paced growth of the construction industry in China, Japan, and India, as well as other Southeast Asian countries, offers a significant market for concrete admixtures.



China Holding the Largest Market Share

China is witnessing rising investments and construction activity after the restrictions on foreign investments in construction were lifted, driven by the growth in population and disposable income.

Infrastructure development is a crucial part of the economic growth of the country, which is expected to create more opportunities for the market studied.



What are the Latest Developments in the Asia-Pacific Construction Chemicals Market?

In July 2022, Mapei SpA, the global leader in adhesives and construction chemicals, inaugurated the third factory at Kosi, Mathura, in India.

In June 2022, Fosroc Inc. launched Nitoflor PAFS, a new and innovative low odor, taint-free, poly aspartic-based high, build floor coating system for indoor spaces, balconies, and walkways.



Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Asia-Pacific Construction Chemicals Market Based on Product Type, End-Use Sector, and Geography.

By Product Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Concrete Admixture and Cement Grinding Aids Surface Treatment Repair and Rehabilitation Protective Coatings Industrial Flooring Waterproofing Adhesive and Sealants Grout and Anchor





By End-user Sector (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Commercial Office Space Retails Education Institutes Hospitals Hotels Other Commercials Industrial Cement Iron and Steel Capital Goods Automobile Pharmaceutical Paper Petrochemical (Including Fertilizers) Food and Beverage Other Industrials Infrastructure Roads and Bridges Railways Metros Airports Water Energy Residential Elite Housing Middle-class Housing Low-cost Housing Public Space Government Buildings Statues and Monuments





By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) China India Japan Indonesia Australia & New Zealand Taiwan Thailand Malaysia The Philippines Bangladesh Vietnam Singapore Sri Lanka Rest of Asia-Pacific





In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Asia-Pacific Construction Chemicals Market Report (2023-2028) .

