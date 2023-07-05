Aptamers Market is expected to grow by US$ 11.42 Billion during 2023 - 2031, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.90%

Newark, New Castle, USA, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth Plus Reports estimated the size of the global aptamers market in 2022 to be worth US$ 2.59 Billion, and it is expected to increase at a revenue CAGR of 17.90% to reach US$ 11.42 Billion by 2031.

The global market for aptamers was analyzed and is expected to rise significantly in terms of revenue share during the forecast period. Short, single-stranded nucleic acids or peptides known as aptamers can bind to many substances, including proteins, tiny compounds, and even complete cells.

Aptamers Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 2.59 Billion Market Size Value in 2031 US$ 11.42 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 17.90% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Type, Technology, Application, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways:

The rising number of drug discoveries and related studies is driving the market revenue share.

Rapid advancement in diagnostic and therapeutic is driving the market demand.

Large investments in biotechnology research activities are accelerating market revenue growth.

Recent Development in the Global Aptamers Market:

In October 2022, ITM-11 (177Lu-edotreotide) was given a Fast Track designation by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treating aptamers. The investigational radiopharmaceutical drug maker, ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE, claims that a Fast Track designation is given to therapies that treat serious illnesses and, when authorized, will meet an unmet medical need.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the top market players operating in the global market for aptamers includes:

Aptamer Group

Aptagen LLC

Raptamer Discovery Group

SomaLogic Operating Co. Inc.

Aptamer Sciences Inc.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global aptamers market revenue is driven by the rising increasing need for highly specific and sensitive diagnostic and therapeutic tools, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the growing demand for personalized medicine. Additionally, developing new aptamer-based technologies, such as cell-specific aptamers and aptamer-drug conjugates, will likely contribute potential growth of the global market revenue.

However, due to the complexity of aptamer development and optimization, the limited awareness of aptamers among healthcare professionals, and the potential competition from alternative technologies such as monoclonal antibodies, the market revenue growth is expected to be restrained.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Type

Based on the types, the global aptamer market is segmented into nucleic acid and peptide. Due to the excellent selectivity and binding affinity for their target compounds, the nucleic acid segment accounts for the largest market revenue share.

Segmentation By Technology

Based on the technology, the global aptamers market is segmented into SELEX, MARAS Technique, and X-aptamers. The SELEX segment accounts for the largest revenue share due to being a well-established and widely used method for selecting aptamers.

Segmentation By Application

Based on the application, the global aptamers market is segmented into diagnostics, therapeutics, research and development, and others. The diagnostics segment accounts for the largest revenue share due to the high specificity and the detection of small molecules, even in lower concentrations.

Segmentation By End User

Based on end-user, the global aptamers market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & government research institutes, and CROs. Due to the advanced studies related to cancer treatment, drug delivery, and molecular imaging, pharmaceutical and medical device companies’ segment with the largest revenue share dominate the global market.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global aptamers market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Due to the sophisticated infrastructure of healthcare and research technology, development of new products and applications, and well-established regulatory environment, North America, with the largest revenue share, dominates the global market.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports studied the global market for aptamers in-depth. We studied the fundamental market characteristics, significant investment sectors, regional growth analytics, revenue estimates, competing market players, and mergers and acquisitions.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints Opportunities GLOBAL APTAMERS MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE Nucleic Acid DNA Aptamers RNA Aptamers XNA Aptamers Peptide GLOBAL APTAMERS MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TECHNOLOGY SELEX MARAS Technique X-aptamers GLOBAL APTAMERS MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Diagnostics Therapeutics Research and Development Others GLOBAL APTAMERS MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Academic & Government Research Institutes CROs

APTAMERS MARKET TOC

