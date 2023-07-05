Japan Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Revenues to Reach USD 85.43 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Japan Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 65.72 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 5.39% during the forecast period.

The Japanese third-party logistics market is small in scale but is currently growing at a fast pace, which is mainly attributed to the substantial growth of the value-added services segment in Japan. As a result, sorting, labeling, and packaging activities have experienced a spike in the industry.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 65.72 billion Market Size (2028) USD 85.43 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 5.39% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increase in the need for digital technologies. Outsourcing of logistics operations.

Who are the Top Companies in the Japan Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market?

The Japanese third-party logistics (3PL) market is highly competitive, with established players who have made substantial investments in products and manufacturing plants. However, new market players can still enter with moderate investments by implementing strong competitive strategies and targeting emerging application areas.

The noteworthy players in the Japan third-party logistics (3PL) market are,

Nippon Express

Yamato Holdings

Kintetsu World Express

Sagawa Express

Hitachi Transport System

Nichirei Logistics

Sankyu

Kokusai Express

Fukuyama

Mitsui-Soko

Alps Logistics

Yusen Logistics

DHL

Key Highlights from the Japan Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Report :

Market Driven by the Growth of the Manufacturing and Automotive Sectors

According to the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI), high-tech Manufacturing is one of the fastest-growing sectors in Japan.

Japan is well-known as one of the top exporters of cars around the world, which is why Japan is famous for its efficient logistics and top-notch manufacturing services.

Cold Chain Logistics Development is Propelling the Market

Japanese companies are massively updating and enhancing their services through deals, partnerships, and agreements with other companies that offer platform services to 3PL companies.

The cold chain market requires a heavy amount of energy to process emissions from companies. Therefore, companies in Japan are establishing logistics centers and transforming vehicles into eco-friendly ones that produce minimal emissions and run on sustainable energy sources.

What are the Latest Developments in the Japan Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market?

In January 2023, BoomiTM, a leader in automation and intelligent connectivity, revealed that Geekplus Co. Ltd, which dominated the Japanese market for automated guided vehicles, chose the Boomi AtomSphereTM platform to automate its smart logistics platform.

In April 2022, Hitachi Transport System Ltd announced that KKR, an investment firm, intended to offer its common shares through a company owned by KKR’s investment funds, HTSK Co. Ltd. Customers who outsource logistics tasks can utilize the company’s supply chain solutions.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Japan Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Based on Service and End User.

By Service (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Domestic Transportation Management International Transportation Management Value-added Warehousing and Distribution

By End User (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Manufacturing & Automotive Oil & Gas and Chemicals Distributive Trade (Wholesale and Retail Trade, Including E-commerce) Pharma & Healthcare Construction Other End Users



