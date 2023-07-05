Asia-Pacific Cold Chain Logistics Market Revenues to Reach USD 215.43 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Asia-Pacific Cold Chain Logistics Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 142.71 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 8.58% during the forecast period.

Cold chain logistics has garnered popularity in the Asia-Pacific region. Its customer base accounts for around 60% of the global population. Japan is considered as being a mature market for the application of cold chain logistics. Customers from multiple industries prefer Japan’s cold chain logistics over others.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 142.71 billion Market Size (2028) USD 215.43 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 8.58% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The availability and application of radio-frequency identification (RFID) in cold chain applications. The customers’ shift in dietary patterns.

Who are the Top Companies in the Asia-Pacific Cold Chain Logistics Market?

The Asia-Pacific cold chain logistics market is immensely fragmented, with various local and global established players catering to the increasing demand.

The significant players in the Asia-Pacific cold chain logistics market are,

United Parcel Service of America

OOCL Logistics Ltd

JWD Infologistics Public Company Ltd

Nichirei Logistics Group Inc.

SCG Logistics Management Company Limited

X2 Logistics Network (X2 GROUP)

AIT Worldwide Logistics Inc.

CWT PTE. LIMITED (CWT International Ltd)

SF Express

CJ Rokin Logistics

Key Highlights from the Asia-Pacific Cold Chain Logistics Market Report :

Decrease in the Volume of Domestic Water Freight Transportation

Around 4.7 billion tons of freight is handled by Japan every single year. Be it road, water, rail or air, every mode of commute plays a critical role in the economy.

The automation industry is changing rapidly in Japan. Labor shortages due to the aging of existing drivers are threatening to raise transport costs in the sale of goods.

Rise in the Number of Refrigerated Warehouses

Many export industries are dependent upon cold chain solutions because storage warehouses with cold chain systems are built to provide ideal preservation conditions for products that are temperature sensitive.

In the Asia-Pacific region, the use of refrigerated warehouses is increasing due to the surge in demand for edible and pharmaceutical products.

What are the Latest Developments in the Asia-Pacific Cold Chain Logistics Market?

In October 2022, time and temperature-sensitive shipments to Thailand and Singapore were increased due to the expansion of the Premier service by the express giant, UPS.

In September 2022, to raise the bar of Thailand’s refrigeration ecosystem and encourage food safety, a partnership agreement was signed by DENSO Sales (Thailand), Toyota Tsusho Thailand, and SCG Logistics.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Asia-Pacific Cold Chain Logistics Market Based on Services, Temperature Type, Application, and Country:

Services (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Storage Transportation Value-added Services (Blast Freezing, Labeling, Inventory Management, Etc.)

By Temperature Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Chilled Frozen

By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Horticulture (Fresh Fruits and Vegetables) Dairy Products (Milk, Ice-cream, Butter, Etc.) Meats, Fish, Poultry Processed Food Products Pharma, Life Sciences, and Chemicals Other Applications

By Country (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Thailand Australia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Asia-Pacific Cold Chain Logistics Market Report (2023-2028) .

