Europe Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Revenues to Reach USD 101.34 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

According to a new market research report titled " Europe Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 83.61 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 3.92% during the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical logistics refers to chain management, transportation, and handling of multiple different products, which requires a specific level of logistic treatment. Pharmaceutical products can range from medicines to all its different types, medical and surgical instruments, and healthcare products.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 83.61 billion Market Size (2028) USD 101.34 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 3.92% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Growth in the demand for cellular therapies. Rise in the demand for drugs and vaccines after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Who are the Top Companies in the Europe Pharmaceutical Logistics Market?

The European pharmaceutical logistics market is fragmented and highly competitive. It has established international and regional market players who have made substantial investments in its products and manufacturing plants.

The most notable players in the European pharmaceutical logistics market are:

DHL

FedEx

Kuehne+Nagel International AG

United Parcel Service

C.H. Robinson

CEVA Logistics

DB Schenker

Agility Logistics

Eurotranspharma

CSP

Key Highlights from the Europe Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Report :

Boost in the Overall Sales of European Pharmaceutical Products

Europe is the second-largest biopharmaceutical market in the entire world. The market is ever-expanding because of the rise in population and the persistence of sicknesses.

To encourage and ensure a supply of safe and affordable medicines to patients, The European Commission (EC) launched a public input on its pharmaceutical strategy for Europe.

Rise in the Exports from Germany

Germany constitutes the biggest in Europe and the fourth-biggest pharmaceutical market in the world. The high-skilled labor in Germany helps in ramping up production and maintaining quality at the same time.

In 2021, the German pharmaceutical market generated revenues of around 62.28 billion, which turned it into the leading pharmaceutical market in Europe.

What are the Latest Developments in the Europe Pharmaceutical Logistics Market?

In January 2022, a pharmaceutical logistics provider in Spain, MOVIANTO, invested around 41.88 million in a new center in Numancia de la Sagra (Toledo), which is expected to almost the company’s capacity in Spain.

In August 2022, UPS announced the acquisition of a top healthcare logistics provider in Italy, BomiGroup. This acquisition was expected to invoke the addition of temperature-controlled facilities in 14 countries.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Europe Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Based on Product, Operation, Application, Transportation and Geography:

By Product (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Generic Drugs Branded Drugs

By Operation (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Cold Chain Transport Non-cold Chain Transport

By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Biopharma Chemical Pharma

By Transportation (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Airways Railways Roadways Seaways

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Germany United Kingdom Netherlands France Italy Spain Poland Belgium Sweden Rest of Europe



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Europe Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Report (2023-2028) .

