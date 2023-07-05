ASEAN Cold Chain Logistics Market Revenues to Reach USD 12.7 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ ASEAN Cold Chain Logistics Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 8.34 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 8.77% during the forecast period.



The refrigerated storage and transport demand is growing, owing to the escalating urban population and changing consumer perception. The market for refrigerated or frozen products is rapidly expanding in Southeast Asia. Apart from this, the distribution of food products is shifting from traditional markets toward supermarkets and convenience stores. Refrigerated and frozen products are simpler to procure since most distributors offer shipping via insulated trucks.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 8.34 billion Market Size (2028) USD 12.7 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 8.77% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The growing market for refrigerated/frozen products. The multiplying urban population and changing consumer perception.





Who are the Top Companies in the ASEAN Cold Chain Logistics Market?



The ASEAN cold chain logistics market is fragmented and is mixed with global and local players. Small- and medium-sized local competitors are also serving the market with small fleets and storage spaces.

The significant players holding the ASEAN cold chain logistics market are:

Nippon Express

United Parcel Service of America

Deutsche Post DHL

Yamato Transport Co. Ltd

DSV Agility Logistics

NYK (Yusen Logistics & TASCO)

Tiong Nam Logistics

Sinchai Cold Storage

Jentec Storage Inc.

JWD Logistics

KOSPA

PT. Pluit Cold Storage

PT. Wahana Cold Storage

Havi Logistics

Royal Cargo

Thai Max Co. Ltd

MGM Bosco

Key Highlights from the ASEAN Cold Chain Logistics Market Report :

Halal Food Industry Boosting the Market

Multinational brands have started focusing on the Muslim economy in order to capitalize on rising purchasing power and shifting consumer spending priorities. Around 260 million Muslims reside in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Singapore, Myanmar, and Brunei.

Since most halal food comprises meat products, they need to be warehoused in a Halal-certified cold chain system. Various policies aiming at developing the halal industry have been demonstrated by the government, such as the establishment of a Special Economic Zone (KEK) for the industry.

Increasing Meat Consumption Propelling Cold Chain Logistics

Expanding population in Southeast Asia, along with the increasing incomes, urbanization, and retail sectors, are crucial factors contributing to the rising meat consumption and growing imports of feedstuffs.

It is noteworthy that every Southeast Asian country has different meat inclinations. This is also reflected in their levels of consumption and production.

What are the Latest Developments in the ASEAN Cold Chain Logistics Market?

In September 2022, Toyota Tsusho, along with a trading firm connected to the Toyota Group and DENSO Sales (Thailand), collaborated to improve the quality of the cold chain ecosystem in Thailand. To create a sustainable and liveable society, the three partners are working to develop and advance Thailand’s cold chain ecosystem technologies.

In April 2022, China's Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area established the first international cold chain train between China, Laos, and Thailand, creating a new global logistical route.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the ASEAN Cold Chain Logistics Market Based on Service, Temperature, Application, and Geography:

By Service Storage Transportation Value-added Services (Blast Freezing, Labeling, Inventory Management, etc.)

By Temperature Ambient Chilled Frozen

By Application Horticulture (Fresh Fruits and Vegetables) Dairy Products (Milk, Ice-cream, Butter, etc.) Meats and Fish Processed Food Products Pharma, Life Sciences, and Chemicals Other Applications

By Geography Singapore Thailand Vietnam Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Rest of ASEAN



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the ASEAN Cold Chain Logistics Market Report (2023-2028) .

