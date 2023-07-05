Italy Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Revenues to Reach USD 14.41 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Italy Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 9.6 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 8.46% during the forecast period.

Italy is one of the largest economies in Europe. It is mostly based on service (wholesale, retail sales, e-commerce sales, and transportation) and manufacturing. The growth of internet retail led to tremendous growth in the CEP market in the country after the COVID-19 pandemic, and the trend is set to continue over the coming years. As parcel volumes are rising, Italian courier companies are racing to keep up with the competition and meet consumer demands by delivering innovative new customer experiences, digitalizing technologies, and investing in infrastructure, all while generating sustainable revenues.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 9.6 billion Market Size (2028) USD 14.41 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 8.46% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The growth of e-commerce. Increasing parcel volume.

Who are the Top Companies in the Italy Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market?

The Italian CEP market is fragmented, with the presence of many global and regional companies. The new trends, like same-day delivery, are forcing the players to introduce new strategies and update their supply chains. The growth of the e-commerce market also attracts global giants like Amazon with the latest technologies.

The significant players in the Italian courier, express, and parcel market in 2023 are,

BRT Corriere Espresso

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Poste Italiane SpA

United Parcel Service

Fedex Corporation

Amazon Logistics

GLS

Citypost SpA

Asendia SRL

Speedy SRL

Defendini Logistica SRL

Key Highlights from the Italy Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Report :

Booming E-commerce in Italy

Italy is the eleventh-largest e-commerce market globally. It grew by 29% in 2021 and contributed 18% of the global growth rate. Amazon.it is dominating the online retail sector in the country at the moment. The top three retailers account for 15% of the total online sales in the country.

Italy's online penetration rate reached 52%, indicating a big potential for growth in the CEP market. The country is witnessing rapid digitalization.

Same-day Delivery and Other Advancements

Established logistics service providers in Italy are providing same-day delivery, which is gaining more popularity among consumers. The demand for same-day delivery is poised to increase in the coming years as it offers convenience and an attractive value proposition for customers.

Italian CEP companies are striving to catch up with this trend and be prepared for upcoming pattern shifts in the logistics industry.

What are the Latest Developments in the Italy Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market?

In October 2022, DHL switched to rail for its transportation services in Italy, demonstrating how large corporations are willing to choose rail over the road if appropriate services are provided. The convoy will transport 28 40-foot containers, with two weekly roundtrips planned for the time being.

In August 2022, United Parcel Service Inc. announced plans to acquire Italy-based healthcare logistics firm Bomi Group to improve its ability to deliver medicines that require cold storage.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Italy Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Based on Business, Destination, and End User.

By Business (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Business-to-Business (B2B) Business-to-Customer (B2C)



By Destination (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Domestic International



By End-use Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Services (includes BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance), etc.) Wholesale and Retail Trade (including e-commerce) Life Sciences/Healthcare Industrial Manufacturing Other End Users



