Cell Free System Market: Cell free Expression Kits and Service Providers - Distribution by Type of Cell Free System, Type of Host Organism, Type of Expression Method, End-User and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035

It is a well-known fact that traditional biomanufacturing is a complex process that requires living cells and specific conditions in order to maintain proper homeostasis for cell growth. Moreover, cell based biomanufacturing imposes inherent limitations on the effective production of biologics. On the other hand, cell free system / cell free expression system are ¬in-vitro platforms that harness the transcription and translation machinery of living cells, in the form of cell lysates, to synthesize various types of biologics, particularly proteins.



Overall, cell free system offers several advantages over the traditional process, including the ability to produce a broad range of target molecules by altering components suited for their production, higher yield, shorter development times and low cost of production. , , Cell free expression is carried out using cell free system or commercially available cell free expression kits. Cell-free protein expression systems have demonstrated to be capable of enabling the synthesis of several complex proteins, including toxic proteins, membrane proteins and other post translationally modified proteins, which have been found to be challenging to express using cell based systems. Given the growing demand for biologic products, cell free expression has become a key focus area for stakeholders in the biopharmaceutical industry. Further, we have considered the ongoing activity and existing trends in the cell free system market to anticipate the global cell free expression market. The market is expected to witness healthy growth during the forecast period.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The Cell Free System Market: Cell free Expression Kits and Service Providers - Distribution by Type of Cell Free System (Crude Cell Lysate-Based Systems and Reconstituted Systems), Type of Host Organism (Microbial Cell Free Expression System, Mammalian Cell Free Expression System, Plant-based Cell Free Expression System and Other Cell Free Expression Systems), Type of Expression Method (Coupled Transcription and Translation Method and Translation Method), End-User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutes and Other End-Users) and Key Geographical Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035 report features an extensive market research of the current market landscape of cell free expression kits and contract manufacturers / research organizations offering cell free expression service, cell free expression market size and likely future potential associated with the industry, during the forecast period. The report answers many key questions related to this market.



Need for Cell Free Expression / Cell Free Biomanufacturing

Driven by several blockbuster products and a burgeoning pipeline, biologics (and consequently their manufacturing) have emerged as one of the key focus areas for stakeholders engaged in the pharmaceutical industry. However, biologic manufacturing is often fraught with several challenges, including inconsistencies related to quality of the final product, facility limitations, high attrition rate of pipeline candidates, prolonged development timelines, and regulatory / compliance-related issues. Therefore, biopharmaceutical firms are actively taking initiatives to identify approaches to overcome the existing challenges associated with biologic manufacturing. Amongst several alternatives, the use of various types of cell free expression systems, including microbial cell free expression systems, mammalian cell free expression systems, plant-based cell free expression systems and other cell free expression systems, has emerged as a viable option for the synthesis of biotherapeutics. This can be attributed to the fact that cell free expression systems enable faster and economical synthesis of complex molecules in shorter time.



Key Advantages of Cell Free System

Cell free system allows consistent manufacturing of products at varying scales of production (from very small (microliter) to very large (1000 L)), by using the same stockpile of reagents. Additionally, the absence of cell walls in cell free system helps in optimizing various steps of the overall biomanufacturing process by facilitating the addition / removal of enzymes and cofactors (which are continuously produced and degraded at varying rates by living cells), as well as enabling direct monitoring of the entire process. Further, cell free expression systems allow rapid manufacturing of time-sensitive products (such as the required therapies / vaccines during a pandemic) from the previously harvested active ribosomes and other necessary cellular machinery.



Cell Free System Market Landscape

There are companies offering cell free expression kits or cell free expression services. The service providers landscape is fragmented, featuring a mix of several large, mid-sized and small companies. It is worth mentioning that, currently, more than 35 players across the world offer a range of cell free expression services. Majority of these players are based in the US, followed by those having headquarters in Europe and Asia Pacific. Further, over 90 cell free expression kits are presently available in the market for cell free expression of proteins, oligonucleotides and other biomolecules. Interestingly, most of these kits are used for cell-free protein expression. Given the inclination towards cutting-edge technologies, along with innovative approaches to tailor the cell free synthesis, we believe that the cell free expression market is likely to evolve at a rapid pace, during the forecast period 2023-2035.



Cell-Free Protein Expression is Driving the Partnership Activity in the Overall Market

Several stakeholders have been forging alliances with other industry / non-industry players in cell free expression market for product development, research and development and technology licensing purposes. It is worth highlighting that, since 2018, over 40 strategic partnerships have been inked in the industry. Majority of these agreements were signed for cell-free protein expression of complex proteins, including toxic proteins, membrane proteins and other post translationally modified proteins.



Owing to several advantages of cell free system, the stakeholders are also acquiring other industry players specializing in various aspects of cell free expression / biomanufacturing in order to expand their capabilities and build a comprehensive product / service portfolio. In January 2023, Moderna acquired OriCiro Genomics, a pioneer in cell free DNA synthesis and amplification technologies, to obtain best-in-class tools for cell free synthesis and amplification of plasmid DNA, a key building block in mRNA manufacturing.



Cell Free System Also Support Manufacturing of Enzymes and Oligonucleotides

Cell free expression system has emerged as potent technology in the field of synthetic biology for high-throughput production of proteins as well as enzymes and oligonucleotides (DNA/RNA). It is worth highlighting that Enzymit, a bioproduction firm, utilizes cell free technology to synthesize cost-effective enzymes. Further, Touchlight, a UK based company, claims to manufacture its proprietary dbDNA™ at exceptional speed and large scales using cell free synthesis process. The company claims to use its dbDNA™, as a critical synthesis material for development of DNA and mRNA vaccines and cell and gene therapies.



Cell Free Expression Market Size

Owing to the several advantages offered by cell free synthesis over the traditional cell-based manufacturing process, the global cell free expression market is anticipated to grow at an annualized rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast period 2023-2035. It is worth highlighting that, in terms of type of cell free expression system, the microbial cell free expression system is expected to capture the majority share in the cell free expression market by 2035. Further, amongst the key geographical regions, North America is anticipated to represent the highest share of the cell free expression market in 2035.



Leading Companies in Cell Free Expression Market

Examples of companies providing cell free synthesis and other associated services include (which have also been captured in this report) BioLinker, CUSABIO, LenioBio and Touchlight. Additionally, examples of players engaged in the development of cell free expression kits include (which have also been captured in this report) biotechrabbit, CellFree Sciences, Creative Biolabs, Daicel Arbor Biosciences, Promega and Thermo Fisher Scientific.



The market report presents an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this industry, across different regions. Amongst other elements, the research report includes:

An executive summary of insights captured during our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of the cell free expression market and its likely evolution in the given forecast period.

A general overview of cell free systems, the different types of such systems and their composition. It provides a brief outline of the cell free expression process, highlighting several challenges and advantages associated with this technique. It also features applications of cell free expression in the healthcare industry, as well as other industries and a discussion on future prospects of cell free expression.

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of cell free expression service providers, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size (in terms of employee count), location of headquarters, type of cell free service(s) offered (biomolecule synthesis / expression, template construction, scaled-up production, process optimization and feasibility testing), type of associated service(s) offered (purification, quality control and others), type of host organism (E. coli, wheat germ, HeLa / human cell lysate, rabbit reticulosyte, Nicotiana tabacum, Spodoptera frugiperda, Chinese hamster ovary, rice cell system, Saccharomyces cerevisiae and silkworm), type of product(s) synthesized (membrane proteins, toxic proteins, proteins with disulfide bonds / antibodies, protein complexes, soluble proteins, enzymes, modified proteins, antigens, insoluble proteins, high molecular weight proteins, other proteins, unspecified proteins and oligonucleotides), scale of operation (lab scale / pre-clinical, clinical and commercial) and type of industry served (pharmaceutical and biotechnology, academics, diagnostics, chemicals and food).

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of cell free expression kits, based on several relevant parameters, such as type of cell free system (crude cell lysate-based systems and reconstituted systems), type of host organism (microbial cell free expression system, plant-based cell free expression system, mammalian cell free expression system and insect-based cell free expression system), type of expression method (coupled transcription and translation method and translation method), type of product(s) synthesized (toxic proteins, soluble proteins, membrane proteins, labeled proteins, functionally active proteins, proteins with disulfide bonds, proteins with unnatural amino acids, high molecular weight proteins, insoluble proteins, heat-sensitive proteins, enzymes, other proteins, unspecified proteins, oligonucleotides and whole cells), type of template(s) used (circular DNA, linear DNA, RNA and others), type of compatible promoter(s) (T7, SP6 and others), type of reaction format (batch format, bilayer format, CECF format, and batch and CECF format), yield of positive control (1-5 µg/mL, >5-100 µg/mL, >100-200 µg/mL, >200-500 µg/mL, >500-1,000 µg/mL, >1,000-2,000 µg/mL, >2,000-3,000 µg/mL and >3,000 µg/mL), reaction volume (1-5 µL, >5-100 µL, >100-200 µL, >200-500 µL, >500-1,000 µL, >1,000-2,000 µL, >2,000-3,000 µL, >3,000-10,000 µL and >10,000 µL), reaction temperature (20°C-25°C, >25°C-30°C, >30°C-35°C and >35°C-40°C), incubation time (1-2 hours, >2-10 hours, >10-20 hours and >20 hours), number of reactions per kit (1-5 reactions / kit, >5-20 reactions / kit, >20-50 reactions / kit, >50-80 reactions / kit and >80-100 reactions / kit), price per kit (USD 150-200, USD >200-500, USD >500-1,000, USD >1,000-2,000, USD >2,000-3,000, USD >3,000-4,000, USD >4,000-5,000 and USD >5,000). In addition, it provides details on cell free expression kits developers, along with analyses based on their year of establishment, company size (in terms of employee count), location of headquarters and leading players (in terms of number of kits provided).

A comprehensive company competitiveness analysis of cell free expression service providers based on supplier power (in terms of number of years of experience) and service strength (in terms of type of host organism, service(s) offered, number of product(s) synthesized, industries served and scale of operation).

A product competitiveness analysis of cell free expression kits based on various relevant parameters, namely developer power (in terms of number of years of experience) and product competitiveness (in terms of type of cell free system, type of expression method, type of host organism, number of product(s) synthesized, number of template(s) used, number of compatible promoter(s), yield of positive control (µg/ml), reaction volume (µl), incubation time (hours), type of reaction format, reaction temperature and number of reactions per kit).

Elaborate profiles of prominent players (shortlisted based on a proprietary criterion) offering cell free expression services. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, details on its cell free expression service portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in development of cell free expression kits (shortlisted based on a proprietary criterion), featuring a brief overview of the company, details on its product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

A detailed analysis of recent partnerships inked between stakeholders engaged in this industry, since 2018, covering product development agreements, research and development agreements, technology licensing agreements, acquisitions, product licensing agreements, service alliances, asset acquisitions, joint ventures, product development and commercialization agreements, technology utilization agreements and other relevant agreements.

An analysis of the funding and investments made in the market, since 2018, including seed financing, venture capital financing, capital raised from IPOs, secondary offerings, grants / awards, private placements, other equity and debt financing, at various stages of development in companies that are engaged in this field, based on several parameters, such as number of funding instances, amount invested, type of funding, leading players and investors, and geographical analysis.

An in-depth analysis of various patents that have been filed / granted related to cell free system since 2015, taking into consideration several relevant parameters, such as patent publication year, type of patent, patent jurisdiction, CPC symbols, type of applicant, emerging focus areas, leading players (in terms of number of patents filled / granted) and leading individual assignees. It also features a detailed patent benchmarking analysis and an insightful valuation analysis, highlighting leading patents (in terms of number of citations).



One of the key objectives of this market report was to estimate the current market size and future growth potential of cell free expression over the forecast period. We have provided an informed estimate on the evolution of the market for the forecast period 2023-2035. Our year-wise projections of the current and forecasted opportunity have been further segmented based on relevant parameters, such as type of cell free systems (crude cell lysate-based systems and reconstituted systems), type of host organism (microbial cell free expression system, mammalian cell free expression system, plant-based cell free expression system and other cell free expression systems), type of expression methods (coupled transcription and translation method and translation method), end-users (pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes and other end-users), and key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World). In order to account for future uncertainties associated with some of the key parameters and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic scenarios of the industry’s evolution.

The opinions and insights presented in the market report were also influenced by discussions held with senior stakeholders in the industry. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following individuals (in alphabetical order of company names):

Takashi Ebihara (Chief Operational Officer, GeneFrontier)

Remberto Martis (Chief Executive Officer and Founder, LenioBio)

Bruno Tillier (Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, Synthelis)



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews / surveys with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Wherever possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include:

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market till 2035, the report also provides our independent view on various technological and non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Question 1: What is a cell free system?

Answer: Cell free system is an ¬in-vitro platform which allows the occurrence of biochemical reactions in the absence of living cells.



Question 2: How does cell-free protein synthesis work?

Answer: Cell free systems employ the bio machinery harvested from the lysate of disrupted cells for the manufacturing of a wide array of macromolecular products, mainly proteins.



Question 3: What is the likely growth rate (CAGR) of cell free expression market?

Answer: The cell free expression market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.



Question 4: Who are the leading companies offering cell free expression services?

Answer: Examples of key companies currently offering cell free expression services include BioLinker, CusaBio, LenioBio and Touchlight.



Question 5: Who are the leading companies offering cell free expression kits globally?

Answer: Examples of leading companies currently providing cell free expression kits include biotechrabbit, CellFree Sciences, Creative Biolabs, Daicel Arbor Biosciences, Promega and Thermo Fisher Scientific.



Question 6: What are the partnership trends observed related to cell free expression market?

Answer: Product development agreements, research and development agreements, technology licensing agreements, and acquisitions are the most common types of partnerships inked by stakeholders engaged in this market.



Question 7: Which region captures the largest share of the cell free expression market?

Answer: North America captures around 55% share in the current market. It is also worth highlighting that the cell free expression market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a relatively faster pace.



Question 8: Which segments represent the largest share of cell free expression market?

Answer: Currently, in terms of type of cell free system, crude cell lysate-based systems capture the largest share of the overall market. However, the market for reconstituted systems is likely to grow at relatively faster pace in the long term. Further, in terms of type of host organism, microbial cell free expression system is expected to capture a prominent share of the current and future market.



CHAPTER OUTLINES



Chapter 1 is a preface providing an introduction to the full report, Cell Free System Market, 2023-2035.



Chapter 2 provides an executive summary of insights captured during our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of the cell free expression market and its likely evolution in the given forecast period.



Chapter 3 provides a general introduction of cell free systems, the different types of such systems and their composition. It provides a brief outline of the cell free expression process, highlighting several challenges and advantages associated with this technique. It also features applications of cell free expression in the healthcare industry, as well as other industries and a discussion on future prospects of cell free expression.



Chapter 4 includes a detailed assessment of the current market landscape of cell free expression service providers, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size (in terms of employee count), location of headquarters, type of cell free expression service(s) offered (biomolecule synthesis / expression, template construction, scaled-up production, process optimization and feasibility testing), type of associated service(s) offered (purification, quality control and others), type of host organism (E. coli, wheat germ, HeLa / human cell lysate, rabbit reticulosyte, Nicotiana tabacum, Spodoptera frugiperda, Chinese hamster ovary, rice cell system, Saccharomyces cerevisiae and silkworm), type of product(s) synthesized (membrane proteins, toxic proteins, proteins with disulfide bonds / antibodies, protein complexes, soluble proteins, enzymes, modified proteins, antigens, insoluble proteins, high molecular weight proteins, other proteins, unspecified proteins and oligonucleotides), scale of operation (lab scale / pre-clinical, clinical and commercial) and type of industry served (pharmaceutical and biotechnology, academics, diagnostics, chemicals and food).



Chapter 5 includes detailed assessment of the current market landscape of cell free expression kits, based on several relevant parameters, such as type of cell free system (crude cell lysate-based systems and reconstituted systems), type of host organism (microbial cell free expression system, plant-based cell free expression system, mammalian cell free expression system and insect-based cell free expression system), type of expression method (coupled transcription and translation method and translation method), type of product(s) synthesized (toxic proteins, soluble proteins, membrane proteins, labeled proteins, functionally active proteins, proteins with disulfide bonds, proteins with unnatural amino acids, high molecular weight proteins, insoluble proteins, heat-sensitive proteins, enzymes, other proteins, unspecified proteins, oligonucleotides and whole cells), type of template(s) used (circular DNA, linear DNA, RNA and others), type of compatible promoter(s) (T7, SP6 and others), type of reaction format (batch format, bilayer format, CECF format, and batch and CECF format), yield of positive control (1-5 µg/mL, >5-100 µg/mL, >100-200 µg/mL, >200-500 µg/mL, >500-1,000 µg/mL, >1,000-2,000 µg/mL, >2,000-3,000 µg/mL and >3,000 µg/mL), reaction volume (1-5 µL, >5-100 µL, >100-200 µL, >200-500 µL, >500-1,000 µL, >1,000-2,000 µL, >2,000-3,000 µL, >3,000-10,000 µL and >10,000 µL), reaction temperature (20°C-25°C, >25°C-30°C, >30°C-35°C and >35°C-40°C), incubation time (1-2 hours, >2-10 hours, >10-20 hours and >20 hours), number of reactions per kit (1-5 reactions / kit, >5-20 reactions / kit, >20-50 reactions / kit, >50-80 reactions / kit and >80-100 reactions / kit), price per kit (USD 150-200, USD >200-500, USD >500-1,000, USD >1,000-2,000, USD >2,000-3,000, USD >3,000-4,000, USD >4,000-5,000 and USD >5,000). In addition, it provides details on cell free expression kits developers, along with analyses based on their year of establishment, company size (in terms of employee count), location of headquarters and leading players (in terms of number of kits provided).



Chapter 6 comprehensive company competitiveness analysis of cell free expression service providers based on supplier power (in terms of number of years of experience) and service strength (in terms of type of host organism, service(s) offered, number of product(s) synthesized, industries served and scale of operation).



Chapter 7 presents product competitiveness analysis of cell free expression kits based on various relevant parameters, namely developer power (in terms of number of years of experience) and product competitiveness (in terms of type of cell free system, type of expression method, type of host organism, number of product(s) synthesized, number of template(s) used, number of compatible promoter(s), yield of positive control (µg/ml), reaction volume (µl), incubation time (hours), type of reaction format, reaction temperature and number of reactions per kit).



Chapter 8 features elaborate profiles prominent players (shortlisted based on a proprietary criterion) offering cell free expression services. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, details on its cell free expression service portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 9 includes elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in development of cell free expression kits (shortlisted based on a proprietary criterion), featuring a brief overview of the company, details on its product portfolio recent developments and an informed future outlook.

Chapter 10 features a detailed analysis of recent partnerships inked between stakeholders engaged in this industry, since 2018, covering product development agreements, research and development agreements, technology licensing agreements, acquisitions, product licensing agreements, service alliances, asset acquisitions, joint ventures, product development and commercialization agreements, technology utilization agreements and other relevant agreements.



Chapter 11 provides an in-depth analysis of the funding and investments made in the industry, since 2018, including seed financing, venture capital financing, capital raised from IPOs, secondary offerings, grants / awards, private placements, other equity and debt financing, at various stages of development in companies that are engaged in this field, based on several parameters, such as number of funding instances, amount invested, type of funding, leading players and investors, and geographical analysis.



Chapter 12 includes a detailed analysis of various patents that have been filed / granted related to cell free systems since 2015, taking into consideration several relevant parameters, such as patent publication year, type of patent, patent jurisdiction, CPC symbols, type of applicant, emerging focus areas, leading players (in terms of number of patents filled / granted) and leading individual assignees. It also features a detailed patent benchmarking analysis and an insightful valuation analysis, highlighting leading patents (in terms of number of citations).



Chapter 13 presents a comprehensive market forecast analysis, highlighting the future potential of the market till 2035. We have segregated the current and upcoming opportunity based on various types of cell free systems (crude cell lysate-based systems and reconstituted systems), types of cell free expression systems (microbial cell free expression system, mammalian cell free expression system, plant-based cell free expression system and other cell free expression systems), types of expression methods (coupled transcription and translation method and translation method), end-users (pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes and other end-users), and key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World).



Chapter 14 is a collection of interview transcripts of the discussions that were held with key stakeholders in the industry.



Chapter 15 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures included in the report.



Chapter 16 is an appendix, which contains a list of companies and organizations mentioned in this report.

