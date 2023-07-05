Half-year statement on Nexans liquidity contract - January 1st to June 30th, 2023

English French

Half-year liquidity contract statement for Nexans

Paris, July 5th, 2023 – Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by NEXANS to NATIXIS ODDO BHF, the following assets appeared on the dedicated liquidity account as of June 30th, 2023:

48,255 shares

EUR 2,845,423.47 in cash

Number of purchase transactions executed over the semester: 3,294

Number of sales transactions executed over the semester: 3,272

Volume traded over the semester for purchase: 561,706 shares for EUR 47,458,552.85

Volume traded over the semester for sales: 541,402 shares for EUR 45,982,449.30

As a reminder, the following assets appeared on the last half-year report as of December 31st 2022, on the dedicated liquidity account:

27,951 shares

EUR 4,321,523.32 in cash

Number of purchase transactions executed over the semester: 4,080

Number of sales transactions executed over the semester: 3,617

Volume traded over the semester for purchase: 586,934 shares for EUR 53,342,841.45

Volume traded over the semester for sales: 593,040 shares for EUR 53,806,481.60

When the contract was set up, the following assets appeared on the dedicated liquidity account:

0 share

EUR 6,000,000 in cash

The liquidity contract has been implemented in accordance with AMF decision no. 2018-01 dated July 2nd, 2018, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as accepted market practice, and decision no. 2021-01 dated June 22nd, 2021, renewing such establishment.

About Nexans

For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. With around 28,000 people in 42 countries, the Group is leading the charge to the new world of electrification: safe, sustainable, renewable, decarbonized and accessible to everyone. In 2022, Nexans generated 6.7 billion euros in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across four main business areas: Generation & Transmission, Distribution, Usages, and Industry & Solutions. Nexans was the first company in its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group pledged to contribute to carbon neutrality by 2030.

Nexans. Electrify the future.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.

For more information, please visit www.nexans.com

