Sinus Dilation Devices Market

Sinusitis is a common condition in which the lining of the sinuses becomes inflamed near the nose.The sinuses are small cavities, or air-filled pockets, which make mucus.



This mucus produced by the sinuses cleans the bacteria and drains into the nose through small channels.Sinusitis is usually caused by a viral infection, and it often improves within two or three weeks.



These infections most often occur after a cold or after an allergy flare-up.These channels are blocked because the sinus linings are inflamed.



Sinus dilation devices are used to remove the blockage in the openings of the sinus cavity.



Sinus dilation devices such as stents, endoscopes, along with minimally invasive balloon sinuplasty are used for sinus dilation.They expand the sinus opening of the nostril during sinus surgeries, thereby treating drainage issues related to nasal sinuses or sinusitis.



Symptoms of this condition include headache, runny nose, loss of smell, facial pain, cough or congestion, fever, dental pain, and fatigue.



One of the advanced sinus dilation procedures is balloon sinus dilation, a minimally invasive procedure that replaces traditional sinus surgery.During the balloon sinus dilation, a physician reshapes the patient’s sinus pathway with inflated balloons to open the blocked sinus or nasal path.



The system is generally preferred over decongestants, antibiotics, or steroids, as it provides immediate and long-lasting results.



The global market for sinus dilation devices is currently dominated by balloon dilation devices.



The increased prevalence of chronic sinusitis and a rise in income levels in developing economies are promoting the growth of novel sinus devices. Moreover, increased awareness of diagnostic methods for chronic sinusitis is also increasing the demand for integrated sinus devices.



For the purposes of this report, the global market for sinus dilation devices is segmented into product type, procedure, end user, and geography.The sinus dilation devices market includes balloon dilation devices, endoscope, sinus implants/stents, and handheld devices.



Medical device manufacturing companies are concentrating on launching novel sinus dilation devices.For instance, in June 2021, Intersect ENT launched an advanced VenSure balloon sinus dilation system and a Cube 4D navigation system in the United States.



The VenSure Balloon and Cube 4D Navigation Systems are used in procedures that are designed to improve debilitating chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) symptoms. Therefore, such innovations and technologically advanced product launches in balloon sinus dilation devices will likely drive segment growth over the forecast period.

