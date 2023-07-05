Magna Announces Date for Q2 2023 Results Call

Aurora, Ontario, CANADA

AURORA, Ontario, July 05, 2023 -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA

MAGNA ANNOUNCES DATE FOR Q2 2023 RESULTS CALL
FRIDAY – AUGUST 4, 2023
8:00 AM ET

DIAL IN NUMBERS
Toll-Free: 1-800-899-2086
International: 1-416-641-6701
Webcast: www.magna.com

Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call

REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call until August 11, 2023
Toll-Free: 1-800-558-5253
International: 1-416-626-4100
Reservation No.: 22027512

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com 905-726-7035

TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com 905-726-7108