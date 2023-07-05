MAGNA ANNOUNCES DATE FOR Q2 2023 RESULTS CALL

FRIDAY – AUGUST 4, 2023

8:00 AM ET



DIAL IN NUMBERS

Toll-Free: 1-800-899-2086

International: 1-416-641-6701

Webcast: www.magna.com



Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call



REBROADCAST INFORMATION

Replay available 2 hours after the call until August 11, 2023

Toll-Free: 1-800-558-5253

International: 1-416-626-4100

Reservation No.: 22027512